Rasesh is a seasoned techno-functional professional with over 32 years of diverse experience in managing businesses across industries. Throughout his career, he has thrived on the challenge of building ventures from the ground up, showcasing his entrepreneurial spirit and innovative mindset. From pioneering the growth of the EdTech business as a dynamic startup to establishing Fractal's Big Data and Visualization capabilities, Rasesh has consistently driven impactful change and transformation. As the Chief Information Officer, Rasesh orchestrated the setup of internal systems, laying the foundation for operational excellence and scalability at Fractal. Currently, as the leader of the EdTech practice, his passion lies in shaping the future of learning by preparing learners to be business-ready. With a visionary approach and a commitment to excellence, Rasesh is dedicated to navigating the ever-evolving landscape of education and technology, making significant strides in empowering learners for success.