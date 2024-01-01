Profile

Bhaskar Roy

Bio

Bhaskar is a seasoned Data and Artificial Intelligence professional with a passion for leveraging cutting-edge technologies to drive impactful solutions. Recognized as a thought leader and influencer, he brings extensive experience leading large-scale transformation programs for Fortune 500 clients across diverse sectors. Bhaskar mentors early-stage startups through collaborations with multiple educational institutions, Incubation Centers, and Angel Networks, and also holds patents in the fields of predictive analytics and optimization, demonstrating a deep understanding of data-driven solutions. Bhaskar believes in a practical, application-oriented approach to learning. He aims to equip learners with the skills and knowledge to implement effective digital transformation strategies and leverage AI for real-world problem-solving.

Courses - English

Generative AI for Business - A Leaders' Handbook

Other topics to explore

Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses