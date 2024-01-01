Bhaskar is a seasoned Data and Artificial Intelligence professional with a passion for leveraging cutting-edge technologies to drive impactful solutions. Recognized as a thought leader and influencer, he brings extensive experience leading large-scale transformation programs for Fortune 500 clients across diverse sectors. Bhaskar mentors early-stage startups through collaborations with multiple educational institutions, Incubation Centers, and Angel Networks, and also holds patents in the fields of predictive analytics and optimization, demonstrating a deep understanding of data-driven solutions. Bhaskar believes in a practical, application-oriented approach to learning. He aims to equip learners with the skills and knowledge to implement effective digital transformation strategies and leverage AI for real-world problem-solving.