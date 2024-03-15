**This is a shortened, executive summary of our comprehensive program, Navigating Generative for Leaders. Start your journey in this accelerated 4-hour course. If you need to go deeper your progress will carry over into our longer program.**
Navigating Generative AI: A CEO Playbook
Taught in English
Some content may not be translated
What you'll learn
A practical overview of GenAI’s capabilities, limitations, and where it may be heading
How to use GenAI as a "thought partner” to set strategy, improve decision-making, analyze competition, and communicate more effectively
How to enable your organization to use GenAI to create customer value and boost productivity
How to move quickly and safely with an understanding of the risks associated with this technology
Skills you'll gain
There are 4 modules in this course
Module 1 introduces the transformative impact of Generative AI on businesses and the motivations for its implementation. It highlights the groundbreaking potential of Generative AI and the importance of swift adaptation. A key focus of this module is the exploration of how CEOs can use GenAI as a strategic thought partner, emphasizing critical thinking and providing practical exercises.
Module 2 explores the impact of Generative AI on industries and jobs. A significant emphasis is placed on providing tools for CEOs to thoroughly analyze the impact of GenAI on various aspects of their business. The module also explores how GenAI can create customer value and enhance organizational productivity, offering practical strategies for identifying productivity opportunities.
Module 3 primarily focuses on preparing your organization for the successful integration of Generative AI. It emphasizes the importance of engaging and training your workforce on GenAI, discussing the unique aspects of a GenAI transformation, and offering practical guidance on readying your organization. Strategies for skilling your workforce on GenAI are provided, ensuring that everyone from executives to team members can effectively utilize this technology.
Module 4 discusses the various risks and concerns associated with Generative AI, including business model risks, inaccuracies in AI-generated content, data security, and privacy concerns. It emphasizes the importance of understanding and addressing these risks. A significant part of this module is dedicated to exploring the ethical considerations for using GenAI. It highlights the importance of developing responsible AI principles and practices, guiding CEOs in creating ethical principles for Responsible AI tailored specifically to their own companies.
