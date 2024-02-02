Coursera
Use Generative AI as Your Thought Partner
Use Generative AI as Your Thought Partner

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

1,826 already enrolled

Beginner level
No prior experience required
3 hours to complete
3 weeks at 1 hour a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Knowledge and hands-on experience using GenAI

  • The importance of critical thinking when interacting with LLMs

  • Understand not only what GenAI is but also how to use it to develop better ideas more quickly and sharpen your point of view

  • How to leverage AI to prepare for the future of work

Skills you'll gain

There are 2 modules in this course

This module explores the use of Generative AI (GenAI) as a strategic tool for employees. It guides users on setting up a GenAI playground, crafting effective prompts, and critically evaluating model responses. The course demonstrates GenAI's capabilities in handling queries and acting as a thought partner, with practical exercises and readings to enhance understanding. Learners who complete this module will be equipped to work alongside a large language model to enhance and sharpen their thinking.

This module trains users to improve their skills in using Generative AI to see how their personal job role might change because of generative AI. Users will describe their current job role and then use GenAI to envision how their job might change because of GenAI. The module also covers how Generative AI can enhance job satisfaction and identifies the necessary skills and knowledge for future success.

Instructor

Instructor ratings
5.0 (6 ratings)
Jeff Maggioncalda, Coursera CEO
13 Courses6,772 learners

