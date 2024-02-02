Use Generative AI as Your Thought Partner

This is a lesson from the comprehensive program, Navigating Generative AI for Leaders.
In this lesson, you’ll learn how Coursera CEO, Jeff Maggioncalda, leverages generative AI models to be a more effective CEO. Jeff will discuss how he uses AI covering everything from his set up and model choices, through hands-on prompting examples. He will introduce you to three prompting strategies: Basic Query mode, Context Enhanced mode and Thought Partner mode and provide examples of how he puts them to work in his day to day as Coursera’s CEO. Jeff will explain the methods and guide you through hands-on exercises leveraging Coursera’s Playground labs, a private sandbox where you can interact with a powerful large-language model (LLM), side-by-side with Jeff. Jeff will also walk you through an exercise that enables you to use AI to anticipate how your role may evolve in the future. This exercise will help you understand what you should do to prepare for the future of work, including what skills, knowledge, and abilities you may need to acquire, as well as how to mitigate potential risks.