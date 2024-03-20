In this course, we delve into the potential impact of GenAI on various facets of business with a particular focus on customer value creation and productivity. We’ll review research from leaders in academia and industry to understand emerging thinking on GenAI’s business impact. Imagine a future where GenAI not only drives business growth but also reshapes the very fabric of industry operations. That's the transformative power of GenAI. Guest expert Robert Brenner (University of Illinois) will share his thoughts on what’s coming next and the implications this might have for businesses.
Setting a Generative AI Strategy
How GenAI is poised to impact the business world
How to develop a GenAI strategy
How businesses are developing and deploying their GenAI
There are 2 modules in this course
This short course explores the impact of Generative AI on industries and jobs and guides executives through strategic planning for GenAI implementation. A significant emphasis is placed on providing tools for CEOs to thoroughly analyze the impact of GenAI on various aspects of their business. The course also explores how GenAI can create customer value and enhance organizational productivity, offering practical strategies for identifying productivity opportunities.
This module is a collection of critical insights that are relevant to your generative AI strategy. We have curated these readings and have included an integration prompt within the readings themselves so that you can quickly catch up to speed on emerging thought leadership and leverage generative AI to evaluate how these insights might impact your strategy.
