Setting a Generative AI Strategy
Setting a Generative AI Strategy

This course is part of Navigating Generative AI for Leaders Specialization

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Instructor: Jeff Maggioncalda, Coursera CEO

Beginner level
No prior experience required
6 hours (approximately)
What you'll learn

  • How GenAI is poised to impact the business world

  • How to develop a GenAI strategy

  • How businesses are developing and deploying their GenAI

Details to know

This course is part of the Navigating Generative AI for Leaders Specialization
There are 2 modules in this course

This short course explores the impact of Generative AI on industries and jobs and guides executives through strategic planning for GenAI implementation. A significant emphasis is placed on providing tools for CEOs to thoroughly analyze the impact of GenAI on various aspects of their business. The course also explores how GenAI can create customer value and enhance organizational productivity, offering practical strategies for identifying productivity opportunities.

This module is a collection of critical insights that are relevant to your generative AI strategy. We have curated these readings and have included an integration prompt within the readings themselves so that you can quickly catch up to speed on emerging thought leadership and leverage generative AI to evaluate how these insights might impact your strategy.

Instructor

Jeff Maggioncalda, Coursera CEO
Offered by

Coursera

