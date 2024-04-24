Coursera
The Role of the CEO in Navigating GenAI
The Role of the CEO in Navigating GenAI

Taught in English

Jeff Maggioncalda, Coursera CEO

What you'll learn

  • Why GenAI is critically important for CEOs to understand

  • How to start your AI journey

  • What AI is and what it can do

  • How to go hands on with Generative AI to enhance your performance as a CEO

Skills you'll gain

There is 1 module in this course

This short course introduces the transformative impact of Generative AI on businesses and the motivations for its implementation. It highlights the groundbreaking potential of Generative AI and the importance of swift adaptation. A key focus of this course is the exploration of how CEOs can use GenAI as a strategic thought partner, emphasizing critical thinking and providing practical exercises. The course concludes by explaining how Generative AI works, including the training of large language models and their capabilities and limitations.

20 videos9 readings2 assignments3 discussion prompts1 ungraded lab

Jeff Maggioncalda, Coursera CEO
