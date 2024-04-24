This course is designed to guide CEOs and senior leaders on their journey to understanding and leveraging Generative AI. It focuses on the critical role of the CEO in navigating the transformative potential of GenAI. Guest speakers, Andrew Ng (Co-founder and Chairman of Coursera) and Hayden Brown (CEO of Upwork) provide their perspectives on the importance of this journey and how leaders can maximize their impact.
The Role of the CEO in Navigating GenAI
This course is part of Navigating Generative AI for Leaders Specialization
Taught in English
Some content may not be translated
Why GenAI is critically important for CEOs to understand
How to start your AI journey
What AI is and what it can do
How to go hands on with Generative AI to enhance your performance as a CEO
February 2024
2 assignments
There is 1 module in this course
This short course introduces the transformative impact of Generative AI on businesses and the motivations for its implementation. It highlights the groundbreaking potential of Generative AI and the importance of swift adaptation. A key focus of this course is the exploration of how CEOs can use GenAI as a strategic thought partner, emphasizing critical thinking and providing practical exercises. The course concludes by explaining how Generative AI works, including the training of large language models and their capabilities and limitations.
20 videos9 readings2 assignments3 discussion prompts1 ungraded lab
