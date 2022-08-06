Learner Reviews & Feedback for The Discipline of Leadership by The University of Notre Dame
About the Course
Because it is likely you either want to improve your leader effectiveness or you may want to increase the number of leadership opportunities you have, this course will focus on outlining the factors that predict leader emergence (whether someone will emerge as a leader) and leader effectiveness. Because those predictors are numerous, this course will be broken down into three distinct parts: 1) who one is as a leader (evaluating leaders/leadership and applying to your own personality/traits/character); 2) what one's knowledge, skills, and abilities should be (KSAOs); and 3) how leaders should approach and resolve problems when in a position of leadership. Leadership develops over time and can be aided by repetition (experience), feedback, and self-reflection. Unfortunately, no one can teach you how to lead. My goal as your professor is to give you the tools that will enable you to teach yourselves how to be better leaders....