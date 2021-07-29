Leadership is everywhere. It is involved in nearly every social action, in some form. Many people who have the potential to be leaders do not realize it. Many who become leaders do not know how to manage those responsibilities.
This course is part of the Leadership and Critical Thinking Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
What you will learn
Develop a style of leadership that is suited to your strengths and the needs of the situation.
Design tasks for yourself and others that are motivating and effective.
Communicate your perspective to others in a credible and persuasive way.
Offered by
Tecnológico de Monterrey
Tecnológico de Monterrey es una de las instituciones educativas privadas sin fines de lucro más grande en Latinoamérica, con más de 98,000 estudiantes en preparatoria, licenciatura, y posgrado.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Topic 1. Why do you want to be a leader?
Topic 2. What kind of leader do you want to be?
Topic 3. How can you persuade and influence people?
Topic 4. How can you motivate and inspire people?
Reviews
- 5 stars64.86%
- 4 stars18.91%
- 3 stars5.40%
- 2 stars2.70%
- 1 star8.10%
TOP REVIEWS FROM LEADERSHIP AND ORGANIZATIONAL BEHAVIOR
Appreciated the mix of videos and text method of teaching.
This course contains many and new concepts and ways in work and life as well. I have learned much from this course.
Through this course, I can gain some basic models and theories about leadership styles, the ways which are used to obtain suitable power, motivate and inspire people.
Feedback on assessments is great. It clarifies principles and helps esnure one has got the intended knolwdge and understanding.
About the Leadership and Critical Thinking Specialization
This Specialized Program is aimed at leaders who are interested in consolidating their leadership and critical thinking skills within an organization, positively impacting organizational behavior and human flourishing.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.