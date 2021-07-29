About this Course

What you will learn

  • Develop a style of leadership that is suited to your strengths and the needs of the situation.

  • Design tasks for yourself and others that are motivating and effective.

  • Communicate your perspective to others in a credible and persuasive way.

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Topic 1. Why do you want to be a leader?

Week 2

Topic 2. What kind of leader do you want to be?

Week 3

Topic 3. How can you persuade and influence people?

Week 4

Topic 4. How can you motivate and inspire people?

