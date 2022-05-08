By Salvador F M V•
May 8, 2022
It has a pretty helpful guidelines to implement a better leaderships skills.
By Cecilia C•
Jul 30, 2021
Appreciated the mix of videos and text method of teaching.
By Chirayu S•
Oct 25, 2021
Excellent course
By Sultan A•
Jun 29, 2021
very good
By Mukesh K S•
Jan 20, 2022
Some more assignments are required in order to apply the theories studied in the course. Moreover, it would be better if the Instructor / any other qualified person can give feedback against the discussion options ( In forums ).
Peer review instruction were given in a different language ( other than English ), and was hard to interpret. That must also be in English.
Overall, this course gives a very good learning opportunity to new managers ( Coming without fulltime management course ) and for managers who have already done the full time management course earlier, it brushes up their knowledge with various different perspectives/case studies. It also reinforces various topics and learning which will certainly help them in current situations.
By Ý L•
Sep 14, 2021
Through this course, I can gain some basic models and theories about leadership styles, the ways which are used to obtain suitable power, motivate and inspire people.
By Mohammad B•
Feb 19, 2022
Feedback on assessments is great. It clarifies principles and helps esnure one has got the intended knolwdge and understanding.
By Ramy N•
Oct 17, 2021
This course contains many and new concepts and ways in work and life as well.
I have learned much from this course.
By Max C•
Oct 21, 2021
Started out well, but the course is actually not very well organised. A lot of links can't be clicked on, and many of the resources are in short form and feel like they should be accompanied by a lecture. I learned some interesting things early on, but the usability became so frustrating that I've given up in week 4.
By Riccardo P•
Aug 11, 2021
This is about the first of three courses, I quit the specialization during the trial cause I feel cheated. - 5 minutes videos, 2 videos per week, that's the effort of the teacher. - Lots of readings copied from somewhere else: E.g. readings with sentences like "click to enlarge the section" and screenshots showing lists of unexplained dots. Is there a prerequisite I missed? I don't know but the alternative is worst: it would be stealing money proposing subscriptions to courses: - which look like made without effort - which are poor of original content Just to explain the latter, it is not about using screenshots but at least review the screenshots you add in the context of the course, week 2, first reading, there is an acronym in a screenshot out of the blue (but maybe I missed the prerequisites...).
By Parvez R•
Sep 10, 2021
Many problems in assignment