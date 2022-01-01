Designed for those already in the industry.
Leadership and Critical Thinking Specialization
Develops leadership and critical thinking skills. Acquire skills to lead business transformation
Offered By
What you will learn
Develop a style of leadership that is suited to your strengths and the needs of the situation.
Design tasks for yourself and others that are motivating and effective.
Communicate your perspective to others in a credible and persuasive way.
Employ a methodology for the application of critical thinking
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Thanks to the review of cases, students will achieve:
A sense of critical self-awareness to continue to grow as a leader, communicate your perspective to others in a credible and persuasive way.
Identify emotions and manage an action plan.
Analyze the assumptions and inferences from real situations.
Designed for those already in the industry.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization
Leadership and organizational behavior
Leadership is everywhere. It is involved in nearly every social action, in some form. Many people who have the potential to be leaders do not realize it. Many who become leaders do not know how to manage those responsibilities.
Critical thinking: reasoned decision making
Making decisions in today's world, a world increasing in complexity, with broad changes and uncertainty, creates the need of approaches that allow us to discern the real problems and the causes that create them. Identifying these problems, in most cases, requires challenging the assumptions on which we base our judgments, regarding the world and its realities.
Leadership focused on Human Flourishing
It describes the elements of the Leadership model oriented towards human flourishing, in order to develop leaders who achieve better results.
Offered by
Tecnológico de Monterrey
Tecnológico de Monterrey es una de las instituciones educativas privadas sin fines de lucro más grande en Latinoamérica, con más de 98,000 estudiantes en preparatoria, licenciatura, y posgrado.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the refund policy?
Can I just enroll in a single course?
Is financial aid available?
Can I take the course for free?
Is this course really 100% online? Do I need to attend any classes in person?
Will I earn university credit for completing the Specialization?
How long does it take to complete the Specialization?
What background knowledge is necessary?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.