Peter Drucker, a pioneer in the field of management, once said that people have a perverse tendency to behave like human beings. Of course, we are not machines, and certainly not programmable. But through the study of organizational behavior, we can gain insights into what makes people tick within a work context. Increasing your understanding of your own behavior and that of your colleagues, teams and leaders, is an important first step to bringing positive change to how you and your organization work.
IESE Business School
For over fifty years, IESE, the graduate business school of the University of Navarra, has been at the forefront of management education, developing and inspiring business leaders who strive to make a deep, positive and lasting impact on the people, companies and society they serve.
Course Overview & Week 1: Motivation
Welcome! Before you start today's videos, please have a look at the syllabus. In this first session, I’ll introduce you to one of the central topics of organizational behavior: motivation. We’ll explore why people act as they do so that we can better understand their motivations on the job. These insights will help you understand how managers can influence the people on their teams toward a common goal in the context of organizations. Objectives: To gain insight into human motivation from the different perspectives offered by the diverse prevailing theories in this area.
Week 2: Leadership
Type the word “leadership” into Amazon’s search engine and you’ll find 150,000 related books. This is indeed a popular topic! But what is leadership really? Are leaders born or made? What traits and skills makes some people able to influence people to direct their energy towards a common objective? We will discuss all of these questions and explore some of the theories behind the study of leadership. Objective: To understand what leadership is, what makes a good leader, and how managers may develop the relevant skills to evolve in their roles.
Week 3: Teamwork
Teamwork is more than a business school buzz word; it’s a key element on the job today. Teams can be working side-by-side or spread across the world. What are the dynamics at play on different teams? What happens when conflict arises? Can teams evolve and overcome conflict to yield productive outcomes? This week we’ll address all of these questions to help you understand the complexity and importance of teamwork. Objective: To offer you some key insights so that you can take a step back from your own team at work and look back in with a fresh perspective.
Week 4: Culture
Culture exists on many more levels than one would immediately assume. Each organization can have a unique work culture, and this, in turn, can be greatly influenced by the country in which it operates. This week we will look at how our culture influences how we think and act on the job. Objective: To understand the crucial role culture plays in understanding people’s attitudes and actions in a work environment.
I like how the professor explains things. Also, she's not boring to look at and listen to. Her voice is alive that makes me more attentive whil
Gave me insights which without this course I would have never known. A lot of valuable knowledge is what I derived over here. My skills at work have enhanced beautifully.
Course has sufficient theory and examples to explain the fundamental & implementations in practical world. It would certainly help personnel to deal certainly in better and effective manner. hanks
Very nicely defined & the teachers are very good. would be more beneficial if some real organizational examples are also mentioned.
Good management is equal parts knowing and doing. No matter what industry you work in or where you are in your career, a basic understanding of financial, marketing and decision-making principles and other management fundamentals will help you achieve your professional goals - be it getting promoted in your current job, getting ready for a MBA program, or starting your own company.
