Organisations have changed and now, more than ever, personnel management is crucial to organisational success. In this course you’ll explore a range of concepts, theories and methodologies that will help you navigate and optimise your work environment. Via structured learning activities (video lectures, quizzes, discussion prompts and written assessments) you will be exposed to the latest best-practice leadership strategies to enable your employees to achieve more at work. You’ll examine case studies on advanced leadership strategies and be challenged to consider how these might apply to your own workplace. And you’ll discover that your ability to manage and lead people in a flatter, more team-driven context is now the key to organisational success. As the world continues to undergo dynamic change, this course will prepare you to be the one to lead your team and your organisation into the dynamic work environments of tomorrow.
Explain how individuals may differ across a range of attributes including their personality, values, perceptions, and emotions
Analyse the implications of workplace diversity, including challenges and potential benefits
Explain the motivational characteristics of work and apply these to job design
Analyze the role of team dynamics and composition in the team performance
Macquarie is ranked among the top one per cent of universities in the world, and with a 5-star QS rating, we are recognised for producing graduates who are among the most sought-after professionals in the world. Since our foundation 54 years ago, we have aspired to be a different type of university: one focused on fostering collaboration between students, academics, industry and society.
We often think of people at work in terms of their expertise, their experience or their jobs, but to lead effectively, you have to understand different personalities, values, and attitudes. These are the attributes that may not be included in a job application but can have a substantial impact on the way people work, communicate and respond to leaders. In this course, industry experts will provide insight on how understanding individual differences has helped them to create a more productive and happier workplace. Ultimately, you will take a closer look at yourself as a leader and how you can make better decisions to optimise your team. As you move through this week, you will be asked to complete some quizzes that are designed to help you understand different concepts. Be prepared to think openly and answer honestly – this is an exciting journey into the psychology of people at work!
Welcome to Week 2 of the Know Your People course. This week you will explore diversity and inclusion in organisations. You will learn about the challenges for leaders in an increasingly diverse workplace and pay close attention to the benefits that diversity can provide – especially if you have the right expertise and perspective. This week draws on learning from Week 1 by highlighting the importance of individual differences in our thinking about diversity. You will also think about how perception and perceptual bias might be important in more diverse workplaces. You will also look at different types of diversity and different levels – we often think of diversity in terms of gender, age or nationality, but to take full advantage of diversity, we need to look beyond these bio-demographic aspects of people at work and focus on deeper-level differences, such as differences in the way people think and their viewpoints. These may not be as easy to detect but they are critical to understanding how diversity can help organisations be more innovative and competitive. You will explore some of the remarkable outcomes that leaders have generated by creating more inclusive workplaces and take a closer look at how you can lead more inclusively. Be prepared to think differently about differences – this could be the key to unlocking the real potential of people at work!
Welcome to Week 3 of the Know your people course. This week you will explore motivation in organisations. You will learn about what motivates people and the actual process of motivation. Both are important when you make decisions about rewards, organising work and even relationships at work and we draw on more than fifty years of research to design a motivating job. Thinking about motivation is often restricted to monetary rewards but we need to look more closely at issues of meaning and commitment if you are to really understand motivation. You will pay close attention to the difference between extrinsic and intrinsic motivation to answer the question: does money motivate? The answer might surprise you! You will also look at different types of rewards and think critically about the role of punishment at work. Be prepared to challenge your thinking about traditional rewards – especially money – the most effective motivators are often invisible!
Welcome to Week 4 of the Know your people course. This week you will explore conflict and emotions in organisations. Most of us think of conflict as inherently negative – something that we should avoid at work. But is harmony always better than friction? Is there a time when rocking the boat is a good idea? In an effort to answer these questions, you will learn about different types of conflict and their impact on the way people interact and think. You will pay close attention to the downside of conflict in organisations but you will also explore how you, as a leader, can think about conflict as a way to avoid stagnation and ‘groupthink’ – and even help employees innovate. You will also look into the role of emotions at work. Conflict and emotion often go hand-in-hand but emotions play a much greater role in our working life than you might think. Its not just about how you feel either; emotions can have a powerful influence on the way you think.
Enjoyable course. Some of the English transcripts do need work as pretty much every one has at least one mistake and often many more.
This is Very nice coure I have learned many skills and knowledge ..this course is very important to me and to get jobs
I learned a lot from this course and I will surely be able to apply these to my daily work. Thank you to the professors and staff of Macquarie University!
I really enjoyed learning the course and came to know many new things things as a part of course .I m happy to be part of this course .
Become an adaptable leader, ready to face the challenges of the disrupted workplace. This Specialization will equip you with the skills to lead and navigate the ever-changing global environment we now work in. Through four themed courses you will: learn how to motivate staff with meaningful work (Become a Meaning Maker); better enable your organization to deliver on its strategic objectives (Know Your Organisation); harness your team’s diversity and use teamwork to innovate and increase your organization’s output (Know Your People), and strengthen your personal leadership skills (Adapt Your Leadership Style).
