About this Course

44,723 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
Leading: Human Resource Management and Leadership Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 19 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Explain how individuals may differ across a range of attributes including their personality, values, perceptions, and emotions

  • Analyse the implications of workplace diversity, including challenges and potential benefits

  • Explain the motivational characteristics of work and apply these to job design

  • Analyze the role of team dynamics and composition in the team performance

Skills you will gain

  • Motivation
  • Diversity and Inclusion
  • Communication
  • Human Resources (HR)
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
Leading: Human Resource Management and Leadership Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 19 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Macquarie University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up98%(2,709 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

People in Organisations

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 28 min), 6 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Diversity and Inclusion

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 20 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Motivating Your People

4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 21 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Conflict and Emotion: Good or Bad?

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 15 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM ORGANISATIONAL BEHAVIOUR: KNOW YOUR PEOPLE

View all reviews

About the Leading: Human Resource Management and Leadership Specialization

Leading: Human Resource Management and Leadership

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder