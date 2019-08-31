About this Course

Course 4 of 4 in the
Leading: Human Resource Management and Leadership Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 29 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Evaluate approaches to influencing and creating meaning at work

  • Evaluate and apply approaches to meaning making that play a role in aligning employee buy-in of organisational narratives

  • Evaluate, create and apply strategies to leverage meaning making through branding

  • Situate discussions of meaning making within broader social contexts and concerns.

Skills you will gain

  • Motivation
  • Communication
  • Leadership
  • Brand Management
Course 4 of 4 in the
Leading: Human Resource Management and Leadership Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 29 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Macquarie University

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is part of the 100% online Global Master of Business Administration (Global MBA) from Macquarie University. If you are admitted to the full program, your courses count towards your degree learning.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

6 hours to complete

Meaning and making meaning

6 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 33 min), 7 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Leadership and meaning making

5 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 28 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Brain, body and storytelling in meaning making

5 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 41 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Branding as meaning making

5 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 24 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes

About the Leading: Human Resource Management and Leadership Specialization

Leading: Human Resource Management and Leadership

