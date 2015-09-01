About this Course

Course 3 of 3 in the
Networking in Google Cloud en Français Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 10 hours to complete
French

What you will learn

  • Configurer Cloud NAT ou l'accès privé à Google pour autoriser les instances sans adresses IP publiques à accéder aux autres services

  • Configurer la surveillance et la journalisation afin de résoudre les problèmes réseau

Course 3 of 3 in the
Networking in Google Cloud en Français Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 10 hours to complete
French

Offered by

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

8 minutes to complete

Module 0: Bienvenue dans le cours "Networking in Google Cloud: Hybrid Connectivity and Network Management"

8 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 3 min), 1 reading
2 hours to complete

Module 5: Connectivité hybride

2 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 47 min)
1 hour to complete

Module 2: Tarification et facturation liées à la mise en réseau

1 hour to complete
8 videos (Total 27 min)
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Conception et déploiement des réseaux

3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 60 min)
3 hours to complete

Surveillance et dépannage des réseaux

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 39 min), 4 readings, 3 quizzes

About the Networking in Google Cloud en Français Specialization

Networking in Google Cloud en Français

