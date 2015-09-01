About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Configure Google VPC networks, subnets, and routers and control administrative access to VPC objects

  • Control network access to endpoints in VPCs

  • Choose among Google Cloud load balancer and proxy options and configure them

  • Use Cloud CDN to reduce latency and save money

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

18 minutes to complete

Welcome to Networking in Google Cloud: Defining and Implementing Networks

18 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 3 min), 2 readings
3 hours to complete

Google Cloud VPC Networking Fundamentals

3 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 75 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
1 hour to complete

Controlling Access to VPC Networks

1 hour to complete
9 videos (Total 33 min)
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Sharing Networks across Projects

1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 24 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
4 hours to complete

Load Balancing

4 hours to complete
20 videos (Total 84 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes

