May 24, 2020
It was a nice training and well explained program. All the topic has been explained clearly. Practical in the training given a good exposure which really helps us to understand the topics very well.
May 30, 2020
Networking in Google Cloud: Defining and Implementing Networks\n\nis a great way to learn about the basics for Devs learning GCloud . Thanks for the course. Regards appbootup.com
By Rafael S C•
May 26, 2019
Amazing this course, deep view of load balance and network of GCP!
By bobby c•
May 16, 2019
Absolutely awesome course and really well delivered
By Akwo-Fese E•
May 7, 2019
Coming from a networking background, it was great to see how the software defined services such as firewalls and load balancers are delivered with the Google Cloud. The labs are great way to apply the knowledge learnt. In addition the source referencing per slide for each topic is great for keeping an archive of key topics.
By Harold M•
Apr 4, 2019
This is a very complete course on GCP Networking. It includes: VPC and Firewall Rules creation, VPC Peering, HTTP (Layer 7) Load Balancing, TCP Load Balancing and Internal Load Balancing.
It also covers Cloud Armor for mitigating DDoS attacks.
Thanks!
By MAYER R S•
Jan 27, 2021
That was a great experience can learn and live lab to Google Cloud, I very love it. Thanks.
By Shivbihari P•
Sep 29, 2021
fantastic, it give me understanding how networking work in google cloud , how firewall play crucial role in managing the security , how we can automate things with gcloud shell, also give better understanding of load balancer with networking concept.
By Gloria A•
Nov 11, 2020
It was a great course very challenging the contents well explained. I particularly liked doing the hands on labs, However, I had some issues with the scores, sometimes despite following all the steps got error messages but they were resolved quickly.
By Tharanga H•
Jul 13, 2019
I did not have much networking experience prior to this course, as I am coming from a software development background. However, I was able to grasp the concepts discussed here with few outside refreshers on subnetting.
Great stuff!!
By Xishu•
Sep 13, 2020
This course is a must learn for any serious developer using GCP because network related knowledge is everywhere in cloud services. The course itself is very well designed and taught. The labs are also useful exercise! Thank you !
By sonu k s•
May 25, 2020
By Andreas K•
Sep 20, 2019
Very useful course for understanding how to configure networks on GCP. Fills in a lot of the gaps in understanding I had after taking the Google Cloud Architect Specialisation.
By Sachin S R•
May 31, 2020
By Shanti R•
Oct 26, 2019
Awesome course, learned so much about load balancing and creating buckets. Instructor was the best. He explained everything, took his time and explain the materials and labs.
By Charito T N•
May 3, 2020
That's a lot of information, it takes a lot of practice. I was like back and forth each navigation on GCP. It was fun! I didn't realized now I know how to navigate.
By Ben W•
Dec 14, 2019
Very enjoyable and informative course! Just about the right length, the right level of detail and difficult enough to be challenging without feeling like a drain.
By Matt S•
Nov 15, 2019
The labs were occasionally confusing and the order of operations was a bit off, but I learned a lot from this course. Much more than the GCP introduction course.
By Gavin S•
Dec 9, 2018
A comprehensive course providing in-depth discussion and hands-on experience of configuring many networking scenarios that are applicable to many situations.
By Shanu S•
Jul 15, 2020
I love the the way that instructor has explained the concepts and also the implementation via labs, that too with good explanation. Cheers to Philipp Maier
By Atiq Z•
Nov 11, 2019
Really helpful course for understanding the networking in gcp and for load balancing configuration. Learn lot of new related to gcp. Thank for this course.
By Islam Z•
Jan 14, 2021
Thank you so much, Google for providing us this course that was too easy to understand, also, I'd like to thank Mr. Philipp Maier.
By Pedro V C•
Mar 8, 2021
la terminal de google cloud shell, tarda mucho en cargar, y algunas veces la plataforma de google, tambíen tarda en cargar
By Balaji K•
Nov 10, 2019
Instructor are very clearly indicating the course.. Additionally if there are some PDF notes summary that would be nice.
By Gimhan D•
Apr 25, 2021
Thanks for the great content of this course. Labs are really helpful to understand and have hands-on experience of GCP.
By Wilbert V Z•
Jul 28, 2020
Very clear explanation! Hope to start to work with this new knowledge and begin the last course of this specialization!
By CHEN B K L•
Jan 19, 2021
A Very Interesting VPC Peering and Shared Peering Modules and most interesting is the Load Balancing Implementations