Preparing for Google Cloud Certification: Cloud Network Engineer Professional Certificate
Advance your career as a Cloud Networking Engineer
What you will learn
Learn the skills needed to be successful in a cloud network engineering role
Prepare for the Google Cloud Professional Cloud Network Engineer certification exam
Learn about implementing VPCs, hybrid connectivity, network services, and security for established network architectures on Google Cloud
Understand the purpose and intent of the Professional Cloud Network Engineer certification and its relationship to other Google Cloud certifications
Skills you will gain
About this Professional Certificate
Applied Learning Project
Learners will work with VPC networks that span multiple zones and multiple regions. They will use open source tools to gather network information, including latency, connectivity, and traffic. They will use this information to determine where network performance can be improved. They will build a minimal web application with Google App Engine and then explore various ways to use Identity-Aware Proxy (IAP) to restrict application access and provide user identity information to it. They create different types of load balancers and see how they can improve network performance. Finally, they will build and test a high-throughput VPN, between a simulated VPC and on-premises network environment. This will include building VPN gateways and a tunnel between the two networks.
Related Job Roles: Network Engineers,Network Admins
What is a Professional Certificate?
Build the Skills to Get Job Ready
Whether you’re looking to start a new career, or change your current one, Professional Certificates on Coursera help you become job ready. Learn at your own pace, whenever and wherever it’s most convenient for you. Enroll today and explore a new career path with a 7 day free trial. You can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time.
Hands-On Projects
Apply your skills with hands-on projects and build a portfolio that showcases your job readiness to potential employers. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to earn your Certificate.
Earn a Career Credential
When you complete all of the courses in the program, you'll earn a Certificate to share with your professional network as well as unlock access to career support resources to help you kickstart your new career. Many Professional Certificates have hiring partners that recognize the Professional Certificate credential and others can help prepare you for a certification exam. You can find more information on individual Professional Certificate pages where it applies.
There are 4 Courses in this Professional Certificate
Google Cloud Fundamentals: Core Infrastructure
Google Cloud Fundamentals: Core Infrastructure introduces important concepts and terminology for working with Google Cloud. Through videos and hands-on labs, this course presents and compares many of Google Cloud's computing and storage services, along with important resource and policy management tools.
Networking in Google Cloud: Defining and Implementing Networks
Learn about the broad variety of networking options on Google Cloud. This course uses lectures, demos, and hands-on labs to help you explore and deploy Google Cloud networking technologies, including Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) networks, subnets, and firewalls; interconnection among networks; load balancing; Cloud DNS; Cloud CDN; and Cloud NAT. You'll also learn about common network design patterns and automated deployment using Cloud Deployment Manager or Terraform.
Networking in Google Cloud: Hybrid Connectivity and Network Management
Learn about the broad variety of networking options on Google Cloud. This course uses lectures, demos, and hands-on labs to help you explore and deploy Google Cloud networking technologies, including Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) networks, subnets, and firewalls; interconnection among networks; load balancing; Cloud DNS; Cloud CDN; and Cloud NAT. You'll also learn about common network design patterns and automated deployment using Terraform.
Hands-On Labs in Google Cloud for Networking Engineers
Networking is a principal theme of cloud computing. It’s the underlying structure of Google Cloud, and it’s what connects all your resources and services to one another. In this series of hands-on labs, completed on Qwiklabs, you will gain additional practice with specialized tools for developing mature networks.
Google Cloud
We help millions of organizations empower their employees, serve their customers, and build what’s next for their businesses with innovative technology created in—and for—the cloud. Our products are engineered for security, reliability, and scalability, running the full stack from infrastructure to applications to devices and hardware. Our teams are dedicated to helping customers apply our technologies to create success.
