About this Course

18,348 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Interconnect networks among Google Cloud projects, VPC networks and on-premises or other-cloud networks & optimize network spend using Network Tiers.

  • Configure Cloud NAT or Private Google Access to provide instances without public IP addresses access to other services

  • Design networks to meet common customer requirements & deploy networks declaratively using Cloud Deployment Manager or Terraform

  • Configure monitoring and logging to troubleshoot networks problems

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up96%(1,862 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

20 minutes to complete

Welcome to Networking in Google Cloud: Defining and Implementing Networks

20 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 3 min), 3 readings
2 hours to complete

Hybrid Connectivity

2 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 59 min)
1 hour to complete

Networking Pricing and Billing

1 hour to complete
8 videos (Total 27 min)
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Network Design and Deployment

3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 60 min)
2 hours to complete

Network Monitoring and Troubleshooting

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 29 min), 4 readings, 3 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM NETWORKING IN GOOGLE CLOUD: HYBRID CONNECTIVITY AND NETWORK MANAGEMENT

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder