DL
Mar 25, 2019
I learned a lot in this course. I'm looking forward to taking that knowledge and gaining certification so I can help my customers make better use of the Google Cloud.
CP
Apr 14, 2022
The lab intrstuction, and video is out of date a bits. But the concepts is clear with the hand on lab, configurations, and the check points. Good class
By Harold M•
Apr 7, 2019
A very nice course on GCP networks. It covers VPN tunneling, Cloud Routers, Cloud NAT (useful for bastion hosts designs), deployment manager deployment scripts, stackdriver monitoring and logging, including flow logs for subnetworks in GCP.
By Juan F G G•
Jul 18, 2019
Nice course, very practical where you get hands on the real tools.
By Wilberth E L G•
Jun 15, 2019
Excellent I learned a lot!
By Berjan B•
Jan 15, 2019
Great instructed course!
By Karlos k•
Feb 7, 2019
The course is 25 great information and 75% labs, your getting hands on with the technology in a way that shows how it works, why it works this way, and how different services can be more cost effective if you apply this knowledge. Shout out to the guy who did the Interconnect Demo in 10 minutes. Thanks Google Cloud Team
By David F•
Aug 20, 2019
This is the only resource I know of which will give you close-up experience of working with the Hybrid Networking functionality in GCP. Unless you work for a large company (or Google), I think it will be hard to find another way to gain experience with these high-value features. Unique and really valuable course.
By Shanti R•
Nov 11, 2019
Awesome course, well written and best labs to work with.
The last lab was tricky, but if you can find the short cut you will finish fast, the best the choice is watch the video first by Philipp. He is a great instructor.
By Ben W•
Dec 16, 2019
Very enjoyable and informative course. I have a background in networking so was easily able to follow along, but it was still sufficiently challenging to be worth the time and effort. Thank you to Google & Coursera!
By Lance A•
Dec 18, 2020
Very good course to learn hybrid network connection options with google cloud, setting up monitoring and logging of network and network infrastructure automation with cloud deployment manager and or terraform.
By James W•
Aug 28, 2019
Great class, could mix of hands on and lecture. Networking is one of my favorite aspects of GCP. Could use this series to prepare for the PCA exam or even post exam to get deeper knowledge of networking.
By Sachin S R•
May 31, 2020
Thank you Google and Coursera for a wonderful intro into the Google Cloud Networking features. Thanks and Regards from AppBootUp.com
By Rose C•
Nov 25, 2020
This course has well-designed and useful hand-on labs. Now I have confidence to design and implement VPC network in GCP. Thanks!
By CHEN B K L•
Jan 22, 2021
Its very interesting to learn deeper into Google Cloud and prepare myself for the Professional Cloud Architect exams
By Bijaya B•
Oct 11, 2020
One of the best online courses, I have ever taken really helped with learning the ins and outs of GCP networking.
By Widasun W•
Jan 11, 2021
very interesting .. thank phillipp instructor. thanks for coursera and specially COL-canada. and thankks google
By Satyam Y•
Nov 19, 2020
This Course has all the information regarding the google cloud networking and hosting service,,,
By Wilbert V Z•
Jul 30, 2020
Very interesting specialization! It were my first steps and hope to practice it to become a pro!
By Alex G J G•
Aug 16, 2021
Thank you Google and Coursera for a wonderful intro into the Google Cloud Networking features.
By Aby A•
Nov 13, 2018
Fantastic Module. Took a deep dive into Networking and Monitoring options available in GCP.
By Wawan W•
Nov 6, 2021
Very valuable for everyone who wants to know main features of GCP and Cloud Computing
By Gary S•
May 6, 2020
So much better methods of networking. It is just great to see behind the curtain
By Gautam T•
May 14, 2019
I learn a lot from this course almost most of my doubt in GCP networking clear.
By Tomas F•
May 30, 2020
excellent module and I highly recommend it, keep up the great work Google!!