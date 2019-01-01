Profile

Professor Rebecca Mitchell

Department of Management

    Bio

    Dr Rebecca Mitchell is Professor of Management at Macquarie University, Australia and holds a PhD from the University of Sydney. Her research and teaching interests lie in the area of organisational behaviour and healthcare management, including team dynamics, leadership and professional roles in healthcare organizations. She has been awarded for her research and academic contribution by the US and British Academies of Management. She is a professional member of the European Association of Work and Organisational Psychology and the US Society for Industrial and Organizational Psychology. In addition to her academic experience, Dr Mitchell's previous employment in the Australian and Irish public sector, as a senior policy advisor. She has worked as State representative on several Council of Australian Government (COAG) working parties and has developed health, community and social services policy at a state and national level. She also worked as State representative on the Council of Australian Government’s Working Group on Health Reform.

    Courses

    Organisational behaviour: Know your people

    Visionary leadership, identity & motivation: Become a meaning maker

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder