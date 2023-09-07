University of Colorado Boulder
Marketing Strategy for Engineers and Technologists Specialization
University of Colorado Boulder

Marketing Strategy for Engineers and Technologists Specialization

Tech-Driven Marketing Strategies for Startups. Acquired the skills to develop effective marketing strategies for tech startups, bridge the gap between product development and sales, and achieve financial success in dynamic markets.

Taught in English

John Svoboda

Instructor: John Svoboda

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Specialization - 3 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
Beginner level

Recommended experience

5 months at 8 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Develop strategic, entrepreneurial marketing plans for products or services or a company.

  • Apply key marketing concepts and  digital advertising channels and deploy real-world implementations, such as via Google Ads campaigns.

  • Apply state-of-the-art frameworks towards analyzing marketing problems presented in industry examples.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Specialization - 3 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
Beginner level

Recommended experience

5 months at 8 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Advance your subject-matter expertise

  • Learn in-demand skills from university and industry experts
  • Master a subject or tool with hands-on projects
  • Develop a deep understanding of key concepts
  • Earn a career certificate from University of Colorado Boulder
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

Specialization - 3 course series

Market Research and Analysis for Tech Industries

Course 118 hours

What you'll learn

  • Manage market research programs.

  • Interpret consumer and business customer behaviors.

  • Segment markets strategically.

  • Oversee the development of branding and logos.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Data-Informed Decision-Making
Category: Strategic Analysis
Category: Market Research
Category: Digital Marketing
Category: Startup Funding

Digital Media and Strategic Planning in Technology Markets

Course 219 hours

What you'll learn

  • Analyze competition and substitutes for a tech industry.

  • Apply leading analytical tools and stress tests to business models.

  • Apply Social Media strategy across the dominant platforms.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Social Media Marketing
Category: Competitor Analysis
Category: Google Ads
Category: Swot Analysis
Category: Strategic Planning

Building and Pitching Marketing Campaigns in Tech Industries

Course 321 hours

What you'll learn

  • Learn about the ongoing marketing campaign support and rebalancing needs.

  • Learn the practices of revenue forecasting.

  • Learn proven approaches to pitching innovation to executives.

  • Learn how to create and employ an artistic representation of your company.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Forecasting
Category: Executive Summaries
Category: Public Relations and Sponsorships
Category: Supply Chain
Category: Branding

Instructor

John Svoboda
University of Colorado Boulder
3 Courses2,008 learners

Offered by

University of Colorado Boulder

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Marketing? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions