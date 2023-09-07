As unbelievable as it might sound, 94% of Senior Corporate Executives admit that their companies fail to fully understand customer needs. Over 80% of tech startups collapse early, not because of weak engineering or cash shortages, but because they invest time in products the market doesn't want or need.
This specialization employs a tech-driven start-up process to teach you the skills needed to develop successful strategies to launch campaigns and operate programs to achieve financial success in dynamic tech markets. Bridge the gap between abstract product development and profitable sales as you develop a marketing strategy for a real-world technology startup of your choice. Many startups fall into "The Chasm," underestimating customers' desires, leading to their demise. Validate ideas and propel your startup to flourish in today's competitive landscape!
This specialization can be taken for academic credit as part of CU Boulder’s Master of Engineering in Engineering Management (ME-EM) degree offered on the Coursera platform. The ME-EM is designed to help engineers, scientists, and technical professionals move into leadership and management roles in the engineering and technical sectors. With performance-based admissions and no application process, the ME-EM is ideal for individuals with a broad range of undergraduate education and/or professional experience. Learn more about the ME-EM program at https://www.coursera.org/degrees/me-engineering-management-boulder.
Applied Learning Project
In each of the three courses, learners will research a specific company and develop a tailored Marketing Plan aligned with the course's unique focus. To reinforce their understanding, students will participate in weekly mastery quizzes and conduct in-depth case study reviews. This approach ensures a thorough grasp of the subject matter and practical application of marketing strategies.