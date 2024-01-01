From consumer electronics to commercial construction, telecommunications and hardware and software start-ups, John is a serial entrepreneur with wide-ranging experience. John has owned, founded or been a principal with four Colorado-based technology-driven start-ups. His 25 years of experience include lead roles in the areas of business development, finance, project management, strategic partnerships and technology development. Social networking, cellular communications, in-vehicle data and energy efficiency represent some of his experience areas. John is currently a principal with a private, for-profit technology development and commercialization firm. Earlier in his career John was a lead project manager and owner’s representative to Fortune 500 clients on major commercial construction projects across the United States. Prior to that he was a design architect on residential, commercial and industrial projects. John holds the MS in Telecommunications from the University of Colorado, Boulder, the MBA with concentrations in Finance and Entrepreneurship from the Anderson School at UCLA and the AB in Architecture from U.C. Berkeley.