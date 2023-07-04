An old phrase in business is "Build it and they will come". If heard at all today it will be ironically, as entrepreneurs too often make things that nobody really wants. Cryptocurrency became a trillion-dollar industry without anyone being able to name a clear use for it beyond illicit transactions. In this second course we take-up the research outputs perviously generated and apply to them strategic planning to include the most effective analytical tools and stress tests to challenge and improve business models. Then we will review the digital marketing landscape to align the given startup with it's most effective channels of communication for business and consumer users.
Digital Media and Strategic Planning in Technology Markets
This course is part of Marketing Strategy for Engineers and Technologists Specialization
Taught in English
Included with
Course
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
Analyze competition and substitutes for a tech industry.
Apply leading analytical tools and stress tests to business models.
Apply Social Media strategy across the dominant platforms.
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
7 assignments
Course
Recommended experience
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Build your subject-matter expertise
- Learn new concepts from industry experts
- Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
- Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
- Earn a shareable career certificate
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 6 modules in this course
Introduction to Marketing Strategic Analysis.
What's included
4 videos9 readings1 assignment
Learn to Employ the Best Analytical Tools.
What's included
4 videos4 readings1 assignment
What's included
3 videos1 reading1 assignment
Learn Professional Practice in Tech Branding, Content Marketing and Search Engine Optimization.
What's included
3 videos7 readings2 assignments
Employ Social Media Platform Marketing and Influencers.
What's included
7 videos7 readings1 assignment
The Core of Many Tech Marketing Campaigns: Search, Video and Email Marketing.
What's included
4 videos10 readings1 assignment1 peer review
Instructor
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Marketing
Get a head start on your degree
This course is part of the following degree programs offered by University of Colorado Boulder. If you are admitted and enroll, your coursework can count toward your degree learning and your progress can transfer with you.
Why people choose Coursera for their career
New to Marketing? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you enroll in the course, you get access to all of the courses in the Specialization, and you earn a certificate when you complete the work. Your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
If you subscribed, you get a 7-day free trial during which you can cancel at no penalty. After that, we don’t give refunds, but you can cancel your subscription at any time. See our full refund policy.