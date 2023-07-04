University of Colorado Boulder
Digital Media and Strategic Planning in Technology Markets
University of Colorado Boulder

Digital Media and Strategic Planning in Technology Markets

This course is part of Marketing Strategy for Engineers and Technologists Specialization

Taught in English

John Svoboda

Instructor: John Svoboda

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level

Recommended experience

19 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace


What you'll learn

  • Analyze competition and substitutes for a tech industry.

  • Apply leading analytical tools and stress tests to business models.

  • Apply Social Media strategy across the dominant platforms.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Assessments

7 assignments


There are 6 modules in this course

Introduction to Marketing Strategic Analysis.

Learn to Employ the Best Analytical Tools.

Learn Professional Practice in Tech Branding, Content Marketing and Search Engine Optimization.

Employ Social Media Platform Marketing and Influencers.

The Core of Many Tech Marketing Campaigns: Search, Video and Email Marketing.

Instructor

John Svoboda
University of Colorado Boulder
3 Courses1,991 learners

