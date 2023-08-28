Once we have a great strategy , much preparation remains to garner resources, plan the launch and then execute. Some industries, mostly high-end B2B, still demand the support and attention that only a human salesforce can provide. Public relations and sponsorships remain viable, traditional communication strategies. Pricing, forecasting and ROI analysis lay the foundation for profitability and the entry ticket to being taken seriously by equity investors. We take-up how to pitch those executives and VCs. Once operations are rolling, distribution, supply chains and ongoing data analytics provide the opportunity to iterate and increase performance. The means of generating that NEXT great idea are taken-up with innovation & product design, both supported by a (hopefully) strong brand and logo. Lastly we look at what truly polished companies aspire to: Customer focus and loyalty that create the ultimate prize of long-term competitive advantage.
Building and Pitching Marketing Campaigns in Tech Industries
This course is part of Marketing Strategy for Engineers and Technologists Specialization
Taught in English
What you'll learn
Learn about the ongoing marketing campaign support and rebalancing needs.
Learn the practices of revenue forecasting.
Learn proven approaches to pitching innovation to executives.
Learn how to create and employ an artistic representation of your company.
Skills you'll gain
There are 6 modules in this course
Sales, Public Relations and Sponsorships
What's included
4 videos12 readings1 assignment
Understand Financial Concerns facing Startups and Profitability Factors.
What's included
3 videos4 readings2 assignments
Organize, Edit and Finalize Your PLAN. Learn to Deliver a Compelling Presentation to Secure Funding.
What's included
4 videos4 readings1 assignment
Understand Operational Concerns facing Startups and Profitability Factors.
What's included
5 videos9 readings1 assignment
Here we focus on the creative and subjective areas of marketing and advertising: , creating successful brands, how companies develop a solid logo, and how Mood Boards are built to bring design consensus and coordination within a firm.
What's included
4 videos12 readings1 assignment
Customer Service, Customer Centricity, CRM and Loyalty Programs.
What's included
3 videos7 readings1 assignment1 peer review
Instructor
Offered by
This course is part of the following degree programs offered by University of Colorado Boulder. If you are admitted and enroll, your coursework can count toward your degree learning and your progress can transfer with you.
