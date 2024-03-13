University of Colorado Boulder
Market Research and Analysis for Tech Industries
University of Colorado Boulder

Market Research and Analysis for Tech Industries

This course is part of Marketing Strategy for Engineers and Technologists Specialization

Taught in English

John Svoboda

Instructor: John Svoboda

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level

Recommended experience

18 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace
Progress towards a degree

What you'll learn

  • Manage market research programs.

  • Interpret consumer and business customer behaviors.

  • Segment markets strategically.

  • Oversee the development of branding and logos.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Assessments

7 assignments

Build your subject-matter expertise

There are 6 modules in this course

Our first objective is to demonstrate to (often skeptical) engineers that technologies and innovations do NOT sell themselves. To consumers or to businesses. The media tends to cover only the exceptional, glamorous companies that floated to Unicorn status (Billion-dollar valuation) seemingly with ease. The other 99% of successful Tech deployments have required strategic marketing programs to get there. We explain how Marketing is far broader and more diverse a function than just advertising: Essentially all companies do marketing even if they do not advertise (See Tesla). Then we get into the value and mechanics of the guiding project for the term, the Marketing PLAN.

Now we will cover the common pace and patterns of adoption of novel technologies into industries and consumer markets, punctuated by examples of a couple of famous companies. We will see how many tech firms continue to repeat the mistakes of their predecessors and assume that the enthusiastic early buyers are like the later ones, the ones you need to make a profit. We will learn to apply two analytical models; The Technology Adoption Life Cycle and Roger's Technology Diffusion metric. Finally we get into the value and mechanics of our guiding project for the term, the Marketing PLAN.

Now we analyze exactly how consumers and businesses make buying decisions. What are specific influences and processes and apply the Decision-Making Unit approach to define which parties have influence on these decisions. The we distinguish between high complexity/cost/risk purchase decision processes and those that are simple/cheap/quick. Finally we discuss what Client characteristics make for an engaging and straightforward PLAN process.

Now we learn about businesses as customers, the nature of these markets and how they compare and contrast with consumer markets. Next we take a brief look at the burgeoning filed of Behavioral Economics (where psychology and microeconomics intersect) and how its lenses can be useful here. We learn to develop a deep understanding of the customer through a rich profile called a Persona.

We analyze types and charactersitcs of Market Research sources, first Primary, that collected for and explicityly applicable to THIS purpose/project. Then we learn the mechanics of creating the most-used type of primary market research, the Survey. Next we learn about secondary research, that collected for broader use but nevertheless quite valuable on the program at hand. The forms of research collection vary greatly in cost, time, quality and reliability of outputs, external validity, etc. Lastly we learn the practical collection of cost-free secondary research for your PLAN or any cash-constrained business.

Now we learn to convert the raw outputs of research into useful data. The next analytical approach is choosing and applying effective means of Segmentation, subdividing your whole customer field into more useful and specific groups. Then we discuss how to strategically focus resources on the most promising subsets and then an advanced approach to same, Conjoint Analysis.

Instructor

John Svoboda
University of Colorado Boulder
Offered by

University of Colorado Boulder

