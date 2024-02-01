University of Colorado Boulder
Strategic Product Development
University of Colorado Boulder

Strategic Product Development

This course is part of Product Development for Technical Managers Specialization

Taught in English

Michael J. Readey, Ph.D.

Instructor: Michael J. Readey, Ph.D.

What you'll learn

  • Learn why product and technology strategy is critical to successful product development.

  • Analyze different product development processes and how they are used.

  • Apply the techniques of portfolio management to optimize multiple product development efforts.

  • Learn the different ways companies build high-performance teams, and the roles of each team member in the successful launch of new products.

This course is part of the Product Development for Technical Managers Specialization
There are 5 modules in this course

This module introduces the course objectives, weekly topics, and provides a high-level view of the factors that make a product successful.

What's included

7 videos1 reading2 peer reviews1 discussion prompt

Products need to align with the company's strategy. In this module, we explore a company's mission and vision statements. When then link those to the business strategy, defined using two techniques: Porter's 5-Forces Analysis and the Business Model Canvas. We then wrap up with a discussion of the different types of product innovation - with Dean Kamen and Mike Biddle as two case studies.

What's included

9 videos1 quiz

In this module, we further explore different types of product and technology innovation, beginning with Christensen's model of the "innovator's dilemma". We then show the challenges when launching new products, particularly those that incorporate disruptive technologies. Product and Technology Roadmaps are product management tools that allow the team to see the long-term product and business strategy. Finally, the module ends with a few techniques on how to manage several different product development projects, a field known as Portfolio Management.

What's included

7 videos3 readings1 quiz

This module examines different techniques to identify product opportunities. Some of these we can see directly, as with Sir James Dyson's development of a new type of vacuum cleaner. We then look at a few different ways to develop innovative new products, from a market-pull approach to a technology-push approach, and everything in between. Finally, we go over your final project, one that you will have over the 3-course Product Development specialization.

What's included

7 videos1 reading2 peer reviews2 discussion prompts

In this lesson, we examine the many different types of product development processes, from the simple "Define-Build-Test" model to more sophisticated Stage-Gate methods, Agile/Sprint techniques, and the more recent "Agile Stage-Gate" model. Product development is a team sport, so we look at different types of teams - both good and bad, to identify the way to create high-performance teams for your product development effort. Finally, nothing can get done if innovation isn't part of the corporate culture, and we look at the Gore & Associates company to see what makes for a culture of innovation.

What's included

9 videos3 readings1 quiz

