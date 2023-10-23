University of Colorado Boulder
Product Innovation Management
This course is part of Product Development for Technical Managers Specialization

Taught in English

Michael J. Readey, Ph.D.

Instructor: Michael J. Readey, Ph.D.

What you'll learn

  • How to design a compelling marketing brochure.

  • How to create a spreadsheet of a financial business case.

  • How to construct a prototype of your product concept.

Skills you'll gain

There are 5 modules in this course

Module 1 begins with an overview of the course and how it works. It then introduces several principles of Marketing, including the 4 and 5 "P's" of marketing. The course then looks at pricing strategies and how companies establish price. Customers within a market buy for different reasons, and the idea of market adoption is introduced with segments such as Innovators, Early Majority, and the Laggards. The module concludes with students constructing a tri-fold marketing brochure suitable for a tradeshow event.

What's included

9 videos5 readings1 quiz1 peer review1 discussion prompt

Module 2 introduces the process for creating a financial business case for a product development project. This involves estimating future sales, costs and then based on the resulting cash flows, the project's financial viability using financial metrics such as NPV, IRR and the Payback Period.

What's included

9 videos1 quiz1 programming assignment

Module 3 shows the steps to prepare a product development presentation proposal suitable for presentation to upper management or investors.

What's included

4 videos1 peer review

Module 4 introduces the concept of the Circular Economy, and how it differs from today's Linear Economy. The 3 Principles of the Circular Economy are described using examples of how they are applied. A more detailed view of the Circular Economy is presented using the Ellen MacArthur Foundation's Butterfly Diagram, highlighting the Technical and Biological Nutrient Cycles as foundational to circular product design.

What's included

5 videos1 quiz1 peer review

Module 5 links product development to environmental and social sustainability. The module begins by providing an overview of the sustainability imperative, essentially arguing why we as product developers need to focus on more sustainable products and services. The concept of "The Anthropocene" is introduced, as a description of how human activities are now shaping the planet's natural processes. Sustainability is then defined in terms of environmental and social responsibility. The module concludes with an overview of sustainable products, beginning with a case study of a typical t-shirt.

What's included

8 videos1 reading

Instructor

Michael J. Readey, Ph.D.
University of Colorado Boulder
9 Courses16,684 learners

University of Colorado Boulder

