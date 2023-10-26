In this specialization, learners explore the processes used by successful companies to develop products customers want to buy. They begin by examining product strategy and how companies decide which types of products businesses need to develop. They define the market and business opportunity and how companies create new product concepts to meet this need. Learners also explore the role of product management, including how successful companies execute product planning, maintain a portfolio of product development projects, and integrate advances in technology into the product planning process. Finally, learners examine the tools and design strategies to ensure products have a minimal environmental footprint and other concepts behind the Circular Economy.
This specialization can be taken for academic credit as part of CU Boulder’s Master of Engineering in Engineering Management (ME-EM) degree offered on the Coursera platform. The ME-EM is designed to help engineers, scientists, and technical professionals move into leadership and management roles in the engineering and technical sectors. With performance-based admissions and no application process, the ME-EM is ideal for individuals with a broad range of undergraduate education and/or professional experience. Learn more about the ME-EM program at https://www.coursera.org/degrees/me-engineering-management-boulder.
Applied Learning Project
Learners will complete a series of multiple choice quizzes, peer reviews, and programming assignments designed to apply skills in product development. Additionally, learners will create both digital and physical prototypes that represent a product idea.