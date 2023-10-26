University of Colorado Boulder
Product Development for Technical Managers Specialization
University of Colorado Boulder

Product Development for Technical Managers Specialization

Sharpen your product development skills. Create a new product or service from an original idea

Taught in English

Michael J. Readey, Ph.D.

Instructor: Michael J. Readey, Ph.D.

Specialization - 3 course series

What you'll learn

  • Gain a foundational understanding of innovation, product design, and development principles.

  • Explore the importance of product strategy and learn practical tools for idea generation and project execution.

  • Explore corporate product management, team dynamics, and culture's role in innovation while enjoying the process.

Strategic Product Development

Course 115 hours

What you'll learn

  • Learn why product and technology strategy is critical to successful product development.

  • Analyze different product development processes and how they are used.

  • Apply the techniques of portfolio management to optimize multiple product development efforts.

  • Learn the different ways companies build high-performance teams, and the roles of each team member in the successful launch of new products.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Product Strategy
Category: Product Planning
Category: Technology Strategy
Category: Portfolio Management
Category: Product Development

Managing the New Product Development Process

Course 218 hours

What you'll learn

  • Learn and apply design thinking tools to the product innovation process.

  • Develop a product specification that meets critical customer requirements (CCRs).

  • Learn the tools to generate a variety of product concepts that satisfies the CCRs.

  • Learn and apply the methods to down-select the many product concepts to the critical few using prototyping and team-based evaluation techniques.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Concept Generation
Category: Concept Evaluation and Testing
Category: Developing Product Specifications
Category: Prototyping and the MVP
Category: Design Thinking

Product Innovation Management

Course 315 hours

What you'll learn

  • How to design a compelling marketing brochure.

  • How to create a spreadsheet of a financial business case.

  • How to construct a prototype of your product concept.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Marketing
Category: Minimum Viable Product (MVP)
Category: Business Case
Category: Pricing Strategies
Category: The Circular Economy

Michael J. Readey, Ph.D.
University of Colorado Boulder
9 Courses16,838 learners

University of Colorado Boulder

