Great speakers focus on voice, nonverbals, eye contact, body language, and storytelling to captivate their audiences. Moreover, as a leader, it is possible to communicate in such a manner and in such a tone of voice so as to inspire in others nothing but an intense desire to excel, making this form, potentially, the most powerful leadership-communication skill of all. This course focuses on the fundamentals of excellent oral communication.
Those with professional experience working on teams will get the most out of this course, but anyone with life experience can master the material.
What you will learn
Use storytelling to make a bigger impression on your audience.
Leverage voice modulation, facial expressions and non-verbal communcation to effective convey your message.
Create professional and effective presentation slides.
- Slides
- Presentation
- Expression
- Nonverbal Communication
- Preparation
Knowing the Audience and the Art Of Storytelling
Speaking Skills: Your Ideas Brought To Life Through Voice Control, Eye Contact, Non-verbals, Facial Expressions.
Slide Preparation and Site Preparation
Final Preparation and Rehearsal
