About this Course

Beginner Level

Those with professional experience working on teams will get the most out of this course, but anyone with life experience can master the material.

Approx. 18 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Use storytelling to make a bigger impression on your audience.

  • Leverage voice modulation, facial expressions and non-verbal communcation to effective convey your message.

  • Create professional and effective presentation slides.

Skills you will gain

  • Slides
  • Presentation
  • Expression
  • Nonverbal Communication
  • Preparation
Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Colorado Boulder

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
6 hours to complete

Knowing the Audience and the Art Of Storytelling

6 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 14 min), 9 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2
Week 2
5 hours to complete

Speaking Skills: Your Ideas Brought To Life Through Voice Control, Eye Contact, Non-verbals, Facial Expressions.

5 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 18 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3
Week 3
4 hours to complete

Slide Preparation and Site Preparation

4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 15 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4
Week 4
3 hours to complete

Final Preparation and Rehearsal

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 14 min), 4 readings

