Taught by Rice University communication faculty from the Rice Center for Engineering Leadership (RCEL). This course covers core topics in oral communication: Communication strategy, content, data visualization, and delivery. You’ll learn key principles in
Rice University
Rice University is consistently ranked among the top 20 universities in the U.S. and the top 100 in the world. Rice has highly respected schools of Architecture, Business, Continuing Studies, Engineering, Humanities, Music, Natural Sciences and Social Sciences and is home to the Baker Institute for Public Policy.
Course Introduction - Oral Communication for Engineering Leaders
Week 1: Introduction and Communication Strategy: It Is All About Audience and Purpose
In this module, you’ll learn how to lay the foundation for a variety of communication modes with a discussion on developing a communication strategy and the importance of knowing your audience, your purpose, and your key message before you start communicating.
Week 2: Presentations: What to Say so that Your Audience Listens
In today’s workplace, formal and informal presentations are a major communication tool, and leaders give them frequently for different purposes. In this module, you’ll learn how to create different types of oral presentations. You will also practice building strong, cohesive, visually interesting, and convincing persuasive presentations that will get your audience on board with your ideas.
Week 3: Creating Visual Support: A Picture Is Worth a Lot of Words
Develop good visual support for your content. Learn how to create attractive slides and other types of visuals. Especially important for engineers, you’ll find out how to show and explain complex data so your audience understands it.
Week 4: How to Speak so that Your Audience Listens
Once you have your content developed and your visual support finished, you need to deliver the presentation. That means you have to stand in front of an audience, small or large, and keep them interested in what you have to say. Many things contribute to an engaging presentation, from professional body language to how fast you talk. In this module, you’ll learn and practice the many aspects of delivering a professional presentation with confidence.
This course helped me to understand the Basic of Presentation Skill
Thanks for this class. It effectively delivers the basic and important details about oral communication. Both the slides and the content are well organized. Thanks !
It was good. thank you so much for this opportunity
A very good course to learn communication skills. It helped me a lot to learn more.
