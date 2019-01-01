Beata Krupa is a Lecturer in Professional and Engineering Communication at the Rice Center for Engineering Leadership (RCEL). She has over 15 years of experience teaching leadership communication, including courses in interpersonal, intercultural, crisis, and new media communications. Her experience also includes designing and teaching fully online Master in Business Communication program. Prior to joining the School of Engineering at Rice, Dr. Krupa taught undergraduate, graduate, and Ph.D. level leadership communication courses at the Jessie H. Jones Graduate School of Business (Rice University), Jones International University (JIU), New York University (NYU), and the College of New Rochelle. She received her Ph.D. in Culture and Communication–Media Ecology Program from NYU.