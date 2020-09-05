About this Course

26,470 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 3 in the
Communication Skills for Engineers Specialization
Approx. 22 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 3 in the
Communication Skills for Engineers Specialization
Approx. 22 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Rice University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Specialization Introduction - Communication for Engineers

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 8 min), 5 readings
23 minutes to complete

Course Introduction - Interpersonal Communication for Engineering Leaders

23 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 3 min), 4 readings
4 hours to complete

Week 1: What Influences the Way People Communicate?

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 36 min), 6 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Week 2: Communicating With Leadership Presence in the Workplace

5 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 47 min), 7 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

7 hours to complete

Week 3: How to Handle Difficult Conversations

7 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 33 min), 6 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Week 4: What to Say, and What Not to Say, in a Crisis Situation

5 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 45 min), 4 readings, 3 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM INTERPERSONAL COMMUNICATION FOR ENGINEERING LEADERS

View all reviews

About the Communication Skills for Engineers Specialization

Communication Skills for Engineers

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder