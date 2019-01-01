Profile

Gayle Moran

Lecturer in Professional and Engineering Communication

    Bio

    Gayle Moran is Lecturer in Professional and Engineering Communication at Rice Center for Engineering Leadership (RCEL). Most recently, she served as Lecturer in Business Communication at the Jones Graduate School of Business. Gayle has more than 20 years of professional communication expertise in a variety of industries including information technology, telecommunications, educational software, and travel technology, and has worked for major Fortune 500 companies including Electronic Data Systems (EDS), Nortel, Alcatel, and Xerox. She has held prior positions in executive coaching and communication, internal/employee communication, marketing communication, and technical writing. Gayle’s broad background includes developing and implementing communication strategies in global business environments. She holds a Ph.D. in humanities from the University of Texas at Dallas and has taught English full time and as an adjunct professor.

    Courses

    Writing Skills for Engineering Leaders

    Oral Communication for Engineering Leaders

    Interpersonal Communication for Engineering Leaders

