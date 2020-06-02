Engineering leaders must write extensively for their jobs, and their writing needs to be professional, reader-focused, and error-free. What leaders write in particular can affect productivity and the bottom line, so the written communication that leaders create must be clear and concise. In this course, you’ll learn essential writing skills that you can apply in your daily activities on the job as an engineering leader. You’ll learn key principles in
Rice University
Rice University is consistently ranked among the top 20 universities in the U.S. and the top 100 in the world. Rice has highly respected schools of Architecture, Business, Continuing Studies, Engineering, Humanities, Music, Natural Sciences and Social Sciences and is home to the Baker Institute for Public Policy.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Specialization Introduction - Communication for Engineers
Course Introduction - Writing Skills for Engineers
Week 1: Things to Know Before You Begin
There are many components to good writing, and we'll focus on those that give you a foundation for building the skills that you are most likely to need in the engineering workplace. In this module, we'll talk about how to plan and begin writing, the importance of following the writing process, and formatting for readability. Then we'll look at the type of writing that engineers do every day: email.
Week 2: Developing Paragraphs and Writing Reports
Paragraphs play an important role in your writing. If your paragraphs are poorly written, your readers can't follow your thoughts. In this module, we'll talk about what makes a powerful paragraph and how to develop your paragraphs so readers understand your ideas. We'll also talk about what goes in to writing good engineering reports.
Week 3: Clarity and Conciseness
You need to make sure that your writing is clear and concise so your readers can understand what you are saying to them. Clear sentences help engage readers. In this module, we'll talk about what makes good sentences: Strong verbs, specific information, choice of clear words, and active voice. We'll also talk about what goes into writing good proposals.
Week 4: The Finishing Touches
It takes conscious effort and discipline to work through the writing process--to plan, write a draft, revise the draft to make sure your content suits your purpose and your audience, edit for conciseness and clarity, and finally to proof for quality. When you follow the process, your writing will be stronger. But there are still some finishing touches that will make your documents even better. In this module, we'll talk about writing introductions and conclusions, writing executive summaries, writing as a team, and writing for electronic media.
Reviews
TOP REVIEWS FROM WRITING SKILLS FOR ENGINEERING LEADERS
Content was helpful in understanding the skills I've learned through job experience.
The audience focused writing strategy - to think before you write (think about your audience, key message to convey), really helps me a lot to get my ideas across.
I think every graduate who completed their graduation with an engineering degree should enroll this specialization.
Thank ypu so much coursera for ur help coursera is the best learning site.
About the Communication Skills for Engineers Specialization
Build a toolkit of communication skills that will give you the knowledge and confidence to be an effective engineering leader.
