本课程是针对MBA、EMBA研究生的论文辅导课程。学员通过观看视频、学习配套教材和完成每一讲之后的测试，可以完整了解学位论文的选题、研究设计、写作等技巧，取得课程合格证书，并在导师指导下顺利完成论文。
《MBA论文写作指导》University of Science and Technology of China
About this Course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 8 hours to complete
Chinese (Simplified)
Subtitles: Chinese (Simplified)
Offered by
University of Science and Technology of China
he University of Science and Technology of China (USTC) is a prominent university in China and enjoys an excellent reputation worldwide. It was established by the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) in 1958. USTC is a world leader in fields like quantum manipulation, nanotechnology, high-temperature superconductivity, speech processing, fire science and life science. Its educational principles emphasize fundamental theories and provide students with a wide range of high-level training that incorporates newly emerging as well as interdisciplinary fields of study
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
1 hour to complete
MBA论文概述
1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 11 min)
1 hour to complete
论文选题
1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 10 min)
1 hour to complete
研究方案设计
1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 11 min)
1 hour to complete
资料收集与调查
1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 11 min)
