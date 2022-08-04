For most of the last century, critical advances in technology were happening inside large, well-funded industrial R&D machines that dotted the Western world. Today’s landscape, however, is very different. Even the largest and most sophisticated corporate leaders can no longer dominate their fields or dictate the pace of development. With companies across sectors seeking to harness the transformative potential of blockchain technologies, the blockchain ecosystem is an exemplar of new models of industry collaboration.
Describe how blockchain consortia may vary with respect to their purpose, activities, membership models, beneficiaries, and governance models
Describe some of the benefits and key considerations concerning shared standards for blockchain and digital assets
Explain how blockchain design choices around privacy, user identity, security, notaries, block relays etc. influence interoperability implementations
Explain how blockchain will transform the roles and functions of the C-Suite
