Course 3 of 4 in the
Web3 and Blockchain in Global Commerce Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 23 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Describe how blockchain consortia may vary with respect to their purpose, activities, membership models, beneficiaries, and governance models

  • Describe some of the benefits and key considerations concerning shared standards for blockchain and digital assets

  • Explain how blockchain design choices around privacy, user identity, security, notaries, block relays etc. influence interoperability implementations

  • Explain how blockchain will transform the roles and functions of the C-Suite

Course 3 of 4 in the
Web3 and Blockchain in Global Commerce Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 23 hours to complete
English

INSEAD

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
5 hours to complete

Leadership for the Next Era

5 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 99 min), 3 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2
Week 2
3 hours to complete

The Blockchain Ecosystem

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 33 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3
Week 3
9 hours to complete

The C-Suite

9 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 40 min), 8 readings, 14 quizzes
Week
4
Week 4
2 hours to complete

Consortia, Coalitions, and Coopetition

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 48 min), 3 readings, 5 quizzes

About the Web3 and Blockchain in Global Commerce Specialization

Web3 and Blockchain in Global Commerce

