About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
Web3 and Blockchain in Global Commerce Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • The roles of key participants in the global trade network and where the needs of each participant align with the value characteristics of blockchain

  • What it means to "tokenize" an asset, and approaches to securing the physical-digital interface

  • Examples of sensor-based logistics, and IoT challenge areas that show promise for blockchain-based solutions

  • Blockchain solutions for provenance, traceability, ethical sourcing, and asset life-cycle management

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
Web3 and Blockchain in Global Commerce Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

INSEAD

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
3 hours to complete

Blockchain in Global Trade

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 43 min), 4 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2
Week 2
3 hours to complete

Reducing Supply Chain Complexity

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 46 min), 5 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
3
Week 3
2 hours to complete

Blockchain, IoT, and Sensor-Based Logistics

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 36 min), 4 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4
Week 4
2 hours to complete

Provenance and Traceability

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 39 min), 4 readings, 3 quizzes

About the Web3 and Blockchain in Global Commerce Specialization

Web3 and Blockchain in Global Commerce

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder