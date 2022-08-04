The global supply chain is a $50 trillion industry and is the foundation of our global economy. While information technology has improved the flow of goods globally over the last few decades, as the COVID-19 crisis revealed there is still critical work to do. Today’s supply chains are complex, with parties conducting their transactions through a Byzantine network of computer systems with disparate applications like e-mail, phone, and fax. There are invoices, letters of credit, bank guarantees, bills of lading, tax forms, receipts, and other paperwork moving through this complex labyrinth. Payments are made through a hodgepodge of intermediaries, and consumers and supply chain players alike struggle to get accurate information.
What you will learn
The roles of key participants in the global trade network and where the needs of each participant align with the value characteristics of blockchain
What it means to "tokenize" an asset, and approaches to securing the physical-digital interface
Examples of sensor-based logistics, and IoT challenge areas that show promise for blockchain-based solutions
Blockchain solutions for provenance, traceability, ethical sourcing, and asset life-cycle management
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
3 hours to complete
Blockchain in Global Trade
3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 43 min), 4 readings, 4 quizzes
3 hours to complete
Reducing Supply Chain Complexity
3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 46 min), 5 readings, 5 quizzes
2 hours to complete
Blockchain, IoT, and Sensor-Based Logistics
2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 36 min), 4 readings, 4 quizzes
2 hours to complete
Provenance and Traceability
2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 39 min), 4 readings, 3 quizzes
