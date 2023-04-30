INSEAD
Web3 and Blockchain Fundamentals
INSEAD

Web3 and Blockchain Fundamentals

Don Tapscott
Alex Tapscott
Alisa Acosta

Instructors: Don Tapscott

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
3 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Explain the meaning of terms such as “Web3,” “token,” “smart contract,” “decentralized autonomous organization (DAO),” and “blockchain trilemma”

  • Describe seven principles for the design of blockchain-based systems, and seven challenge areas associated with implementing blockchain technology

  • Identify five questions one must consider when deciding whether blockchain is appropriate for a particular problem or use-case

  • Describe some real-world examples of companies that have integrated blockchain into their business models

Skills you'll gain

  • Category: Digital Assets
  • Category: Digital transformation
  • Category: Blockchain
  • Category: Business Strategy
  • Category: Web3

Details to know

Shareable Certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Quizzes and assessments

4 quizzes, 1 assessment

English
Subtitles: English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
3 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

There is 1 module in this course

In this module, you’ll learn what Web3 is, and how it differs from Web1 and Web2 in important ways. You’ll explore blockchain as the foundational technology for the Web3 era, and will learn about key concepts such as digital assets (tokens), smart contracts, decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs), and the blockchain “trilemma.” By the end of this module, you’ll be able to describe seven blockchain design principles, as well as seven challenge areas associated with implementing blockchain technology. You’ll be able to identify the questions one must consider when determining whether blockchain is appropriate for a particular business problem or use-case. You’ll also be able to describe some real-world examples of companies that have integrated blockchain into their business models.

What's included

11 videos11 readings4 quizzes

Instructors

Don Tapscott
INSEAD
17 Courses106,269 learners

Offered by

INSEAD
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

Recommended if you're interested in Computer Security and Networks

You are Currently on slide 1
Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions

Coursera Footer

Learn Something New

Popular Data Science Courses

Popular Computer Science & IT Courses

Popular Business Courses

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder