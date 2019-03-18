This course is the definitive introduction to blockchain for both the developer and non-developer audience. Beyond the technology, this course will introduce you to some of the philosophy behind decentralization and why there is so much excitement around it.
Blockchain: Foundations and Use CasesConsenSys Academy
ConsenSys Academy
ConsenSys is a global leader in the blockchain space: a startup incubator, decentralized in nature, and employing some of the brightest minds in the industry. We’re ConsenSys Academy—the educational arm of ConsenSys—and given our unprecedented access to the luminaries and developers who are building the future of blockchain, we’re in the unique position to offer students leading-edge educational content; content that keeps pace with this new field’s rapid evolution. We are the educational core of the next-generation blockchain platform, Ethereum. Our mission is to be the global leader in blockchain education for individuals, institutions, and communities.
Module 1: Blockchain Foundations
In this module we will cover the following topics: 1. Why are People Excited About Blockchain? 2.The Brief, Brief History of Blockchain 3.The Move to Decentralization 4. Ledgers, Distributed Ledgers, and Consensus 5. What is Blockchain? The reading materials will help you to expand your knowledge of the materials presented in this module. There is an assessment at the end of this module. You need to achieve 80% or higher to pass and receive the Course Certificate.
Module 2: The Technical Side
In this module we will cover the following topics: Cryptography, Hash Functions, Public Key Cryptography and Signing, Blocks and Blockchain, the Chain, Nodes and Network. The reading materials will help you to expand your knowledge of the materials presented in this module. There is an assessment at the end of this module. You need to achieve 80% or higher to pass and receive the Course Certificate.
Module 3: Blockchain in Use
Welcome to the Blockchain in Use module. In this module we will cover the following topics: Introduction, Trust Framework and Consensus Mechanisms, Public, Consortium, Private Blockchains, Blockchain Interoperability, When to Use a Blockchain (Limitations and Misconceptions), Implications of Blockchain on Traditional Business. The reading materials will help you to expand your knowledge of the materials presented in this module. There is an assessment at the end of this module. You need to achieve 80% or higher to pass and receive the Course Certificate.
Module 4: Further Topics
In this module we will cover the following topics: Introduction, Bitcoin and Ethereum, Ethereum, Smart Contracts, Cryptocurrency Tokens, Wallets and the Marketplaces, and Implications on Traditional Businesses. The reading materials will help you to expand your knowledge of the materials presented in this module. There is an assessment at the end of this module. You need to achieve 80% or higher to pass and receive the Course Certificate.
