Begin your exploration of blockchain technologies with a look at fundamental blockchain concepts along with an application in which blockchain technology plays a critical role — cryptofinance. This course also introduces distributed digital systems in terms of software and network architecture, and shows how these systems underlie the functionality of the blockchain. In this and the following courses in the specialization you'll have a chance for hands-on-practice to cement your learning.
University of California, Irvine
Since 1965, the University of California, Irvine has combined the strengths of a major research university with the bounty of an incomparable Southern California location. UCI’s unyielding commitment to rigorous academics, cutting-edge research, and leadership and character development makes the campus a driving force for innovation and discovery that serves our local, national and global communities in many ways.
Foundations of Blockchain and Digital Currencies
In this module, we will begin to explore blockchain technology in terms of its fundamental purpose as well as inspect the key elements of the blockchain’s underlying software architecture. Additionally, we will investigate the use of the blockchain in handling digital currency transactions and view the potential and future of industry leaders like the Ethereum Foundation.
The Need for Blockchain
We will continue to examine the foundational principles and architecture of blockchain technology. This module's focus will be on the need for blockchain, the problems that can be solved by blockchain, and the layers of system requirements.
Peer-to-Peer Software Systems, Trust, and Integrity
This module brings us to the concept of a peer-to-peer system, which lies at the core of the blockchain. A peer-to-peer network makes it possible to have a decentralized way to keep track of transactions.
Peer-to-peer Business Concepts and Bitcoin Value
In the final module of this course, we will scrutinize bitcoin and study how well it has, or hasn’t, maintained value during the last few years. You will practice “exchanging” different currencies and see an example of how industry leaders in cryptocurrency exchange and manage digital assets. We will also discuss how the adoption of peer-to-peer business concepts can change entire industries.
Under this Information Age Blockchain Technology have changed and will keep enlightening the future of Finance and other different sectors!
Text book mentioned is not available freely plz give free e-book link
I´m glad! Definitely, is the best option to get a certificate about blockchain.
Great course for beginners to understand the concept of blockchain
Gain a fundamental understanding of blockchain technology and its components. Learn how such applications as cryptofinance makes use of the blockchain for decentralized, peer-to-peer transaction processing. Apply your knowledge of blockchain technology to enhance your trust and confidence in cryptocurrency trading and other situations where the blockchain is used.
