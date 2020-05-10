About this Course

4,628 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Blockchain Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Blockchain Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of California, Irvine

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Foundations of Blockchain and Digital Currencies

3 hours to complete
1 video (Total 11 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

The Need for Blockchain

3 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 28 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Peer-to-Peer Software Systems, Trust, and Integrity

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 20 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Peer-to-peer Business Concepts and Bitcoin Value

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 9 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM THE BLOCKCHAIN

View all reviews

About the Blockchain Specialization

Blockchain

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder