SK
Aug 17, 2020
I have read about Blockchain earlier but I needed structured way to learn about it effectively. This course enabled me to learn in a very effective way.
DM
Oct 18, 2020
Under this Information Age Blockchain Technology have changed and will keep enlightening the future of Finance and other different sectors!
By Renee V•
Sep 4, 2020
I bailed at the first week. I should have known when I was eager to start the class then had to order two books. Look at the syllabus. The first week is reading parts of two books, then watching the creator of Ethereum Foundation tell you why likes Python as a language. Nothing in this first week explains anything. And the instructor doesn't say anything--no video. Fortunately, I took Univ of Michigan's "bitcoin and blockchain explained" course (which is good) so I knew the jargon in the books and Ethereum video. But that content doesn't explain anything really. It might be interesting if you already know the concepts and want to just hear people chat about ideas. For instance, the first book (Internet of Money vol 2) is just the edited transcripts of the author's talks and those are all on podcast and youtube. (Look up his talk on streaming money; that's sort of interesting). As for this course, I regret spending time here and I'm cutting my losses.
By William I•
Oct 2, 2020
This course consists primarily of video's of tech entrepreneurs talking about why the blockchain is important to them, technologies / languages they use, and claims about future blockchain based products they are developing. There are some basic technology concepts introduced but the course material does not build a strong foundational understanding of what the blockchain is, how it works and and why it is important. The week 4 exercise about converting currency exchange rates over time (including Bitcoin Cash) seems totally irrelevant and also contains an error in the way it is setup.
By Ninad H•
Oct 20, 2021
Should include the readings instead of making us buy from Amazon. Poor way to teach.
By Shahriar K•
Aug 18, 2020
By Craig D•
Apr 13, 2020
One of the better Blockchain fundamentals courses available. The course book is highly recommended. Professor Stefan is outstanding!
By Bhalaji N•
Dec 7, 2019
Wonderful course for beginners to look out for under the span of blockchain
By Anuj S Y•
Jul 21, 2020
Great course for beginners to understand the concept of blockchain
By sandip b•
Jun 26, 2020
Best course to learn blockchain basics
By Rashed M A H•
May 22, 2020
It was a huge of information for the beginner, I recommend this course for advanced students.
By NgocLe•
Mar 31, 2021
A total disappointment. Only consists of interview videos with little instructional materials. You must purchase your own books which are only available on Amazon, otherwise it will be impossible to complete assignments. There is no readings provided, there is nothing you could do without forking out more money. I regret spending my money on this course when it is advertised on Pi Day promotion. If I subscribe in the usual occasion, I will have 7 days to test it first and not lose my money for something this sort of crappy.
Highly not recommended.
By Eric A•
Aug 22, 2020
course, looks interesting but it does not have content available to learn and majority of the information need to be read in the book that is not available to purchase or at higher price. therefore have decided not to continue with the course. Shame.
By Eliot C•
Jul 31, 2021
Very lazily assembled collection of short videos and unhelpful assignments. Not worth the time unless you think the certificate might get more eyes on your resume.
By Taouil M•
Feb 26, 2021
Finish first week and there isn't any content, have to buy a book a read it. Not exactly what I call a course
By MUGISHA D•
Oct 19, 2020
By Jennifer D N•
Jul 6, 2021
I´m glad! Definitely, is the best option to get a certificate about blockchain.
By Richard S•
Jul 31, 2021
Great beginning course to familiarize yourself about blockchain technology.
By SRIRAJARAJESWARI T•
May 11, 2020
Text book mentioned is not available freely plz give free e-book link
By Anthony S•
Feb 17, 2021
This course was a great overview of Blockchain technology.
By Kyle K•
Nov 26, 2020
This is the greatest class that I ever had
By Ravi R•
Apr 19, 2022
Thanks Coursera For Providing a good
By Bit O•
Jul 12, 2020
Thanks friend verY good course
By Md. A R•
Jul 28, 2020
need more details on it
By Naresh B•
Sep 1, 2020
That's great course.
By Chandra H M•
Apr 18, 2022
Very insightful
By ABHIJIT B•
Jan 31, 2021
VERY GOOD