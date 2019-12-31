About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Blockchain Specialization
Beginner Level

Knowledge of at least one modern, high-level programming language is required.

Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • A learner will be able to recognize foundational concepts of blockchain, and apply these program concepts on the blockchain.

Skills you will gain

  • Ethereum
  • Cryptography
  • Blockchains
  • Bitcoin
Instructor

Offered by

University at Buffalo

The State University of New York

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Blockchain Defined

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 26 min), 6 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Ethereum Blockchain

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 19 min), 5 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Algorithms & Techniques

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 21 min), 5 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Trust Essentials

5 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 19 min), 5 readings, 6 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM BLOCKCHAIN BASICS

About the Blockchain Specialization

Blockchain

Frequently Asked Questions

