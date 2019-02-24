TT
Nov 18, 2018
This is an introductory course to Blockchain. The supplemented material (in other words self-study) is excellent and in my opinion is the only way to master the concepts and details of this discipline
AU
Dec 24, 2020
A comprehensive and clear course that summarizes the basic concepts to understand blockchain technology. Also, the resources and contents included are very valuables. I totally recommend this course.
By Marko M•
Feb 24, 2019
Quality of recorded lectures is substandard. Most of the reference material are websites which have not necessarily gone through a peer review. Quizzes are trivial. This should not be paid content. It is an equivalent of a youtube / google search on the topic.
By Debashish C•
Feb 24, 2019
Blockchain in itself is a very complex topic to study & teach. I think the material could have been made lore suitable to "laymen" by simplifying the language of delivery, currently it sounds very "academic" and "quoted" from published material, not colloquial. Though the Videos are short, via the reference material too much is being left on the student to "go figure" on their own, I think instead of ref material more stuff could have been included via lectures. The final project was a let-down, it should be more hands-on (for example: why provide a GUI, you could have provided the CLI commands and asked students to execute the commands), it did not really pose the challenge one expects. Even with the GUI, I failed to appreciate the flow that the project was supposed to teach me. Either that or may be at 47 I am getting too old to study :)
By Theodore T•
Nov 19, 2018
By Ghifari R•
Sep 6, 2018
the introductory is really, really bad. I went through all the videos and get 100% of the quiz yet I still have ZERO ideas about the overall architecture. Thankfully, I found a website http://learnmeabitcoin.com that gives me a way more comprehensive explanation about blockchain. Why pay $40/mo if I can get a much better resource for free? Moreover, why are there so many people who rate this course 5-star???
By Rahul V J•
Feb 23, 2019
If you really don't know anything of block chain and want to become a pro who want to actively participate in adoption of the block chain, then this is the course is definitely the stepping stone for you.
By Leonardo R•
Jul 30, 2019
By Abdul M S•
May 5, 2020
Teaching style is not very good. Seems like she's just reading the content and does not have the knowledge herself.
By Mahendra S•
Nov 21, 2018
such an interesting course but the delivery is so disappointing
By fabian d•
Oct 15, 2018
The course was really good. Had to do the final in 2 separate computers mac osx and windows. hard to know which one took.. there is no way to interact with the professor??
By Sahil S•
Jul 28, 2018
I find this course helpful to absolute beginner and for one who wants to grasp the basic concepts of Blockchain . The tutor tried to explain most part with simplicity and good and sufficient details.
By Upendra A•
Jun 28, 2020
Course was great ,no doubt but at last assignment when all virtual setup and installation was required there was no support from either cousera or course provider. People with limitation on installing such software should given alternative of that assignment to get certificate.After 19 hour of learning learner deserved certification should not be taken because he/she does not have environment that suppoet mining of crypto .
By Rodrigo G F•
Jul 9, 2018
Poor support in the forums. I had a technical issue with the final project that couldn't solve. After another person and I reported it repeatedly, no tutor replied, thus making us go over the deadline.
By Denis I•
Oct 10, 2019
Very mechanical delivery, not engaging, and overly simplistic material.
By M U•
Jan 1, 2020
One of the Best course for Absolutely Beginners :-) Discussed Core Fundamental Factors of Blockchain of Bitcoin and Ethereum. Amazing Resources & Really Helpful Content. Thanks Bina Ramamurthy Ma'am.
By Johannes•
Jun 17, 2020
This course is
a) outdated. All "further reading" links are from 2018, and out of those, half don't even exist anymore.
b) frustrating. The final assignment is run on a Virtualbox VM which you might, or might not get installed on your machine. There are hundreds of graduates-wanna-be that get stranded at this stage because that technology doesn't work on Win10, or on the machine that they have.
The content is fine, but presented in a very old-fashioned way.
I did learn something new (but nothing a bit of googling couldn't have provided), having it presented in a structured format was helpful but i would NEVER recommend this course to anyone.
Disappointed.
By MATTHEW P•
Apr 30, 2021
Sorry but this is a terrible course. The instructor has zero charisma, reading off an autocue with filmed from weird camera angles. And it's doubly difficult to follow because she has a very strong accent and you need to keep double checking the script text to follow what she is saying. Here we find the grammar and sentence construction is all over the place. typos, missing words, dropped indefinite articles. It's a mess.
The topic list is great - looks really interesting and purports to be exactly what I am looking for - a high level overview of crypto tech, not shying away from the details but not going to a level that a programmer needs to know.
But the implementation is all over the place. Within a lesson, we range from high level concepts to detail that only a engineer needs to know, and back again. I'm a computer science grad and ex-programmer so used to the concepts. But the way it's presented is really hard to follow.
And despite all that crazy detail, many of the actual details needed to answer the quiz questions are not actually covered in the lessons, so you're left guessing or trying to research the answers on the fly during the test. Worse, some of the links to tools that you actually need to use during the test to answer a question are broken.
I think there are great teachers, and great subject matter experts. Sometimes you are lucky and get both. On a virtual teaching course, I believe you minimally need more teaching skills than subject matter skills, since someone else can prepare the material for you. In this case, sadly we've got a complete mishmash.
By Joseph A•
Mar 23, 2019
Learned a lot in this course. The only frustration was with completing the final programming assignment. The assignment wasn't difficult. What was difficult was the "Environment Set up."! Importing the Ethereum file into VM and executing it! Please specify the browser type (e.g. firefox, not Chrome) and VM version in the BODY of the programming assignment, not in the FAQs! This will eliminate 90% of the frustration and will speed up completion of the final assignment.
By Nirva B•
May 8, 2019
Great teacher - programming assignment needs more details to follow
By Ellen B G•
Jul 28, 2018
I was disappointed in the course. It was more like a suggested reading list than a course with 2-7 minute lectures. The resources were pretty good, but no better than what I could have looked up myself.
By Debaditya C•
Nov 9, 2018
Didn't really enjoy the course. There is a lot of assigned reading. The actual content is very light.
By Nikolay F•
May 26, 2021
Virtualbox required. Bad for modern M1 mac users.
By Arqam S•
Jul 6, 2020
Provides excellent understanding of basic concepts of Blockchain. This course is relatively short and you'll only learn concepts. But the concepts are conveyed in a beautiful manner. I recommend this to anyone who is interested in Blockchain technology and wants to explore his/her interest!
By NAMAN L•
Jul 13, 2020
It is a great and awesome course for total beginners, no prerequisite required, video lectures are short and crisp, moreover, the reading material attached is worth reading for a deep understanding of the core concepts. Anyone can easily complete the full course within 2-4 days.
By Julio C T d S•
Feb 27, 2019
As an introductory level course, it was a good jumpstart into the technology. But I think it could dive further into the details of real world use cases. Otherwise, it is perfect for a beginner like myself.
By Kaye S•
Apr 30, 2019
This is awful. In the final project, the miner never generated ether. Therefore, flunked. I understand it perfectly. I couldn't get the ethereum application to run correctly. I posted this issue to the forum and read other posts, followed the troubleshooting tips and still doesn't work. THERE IS NO WAY TO GET TECHNICAL SUPPORT FOR THIS CLASS OR EVEN TALK TO A HUMAN BEING. if you aren't going to have contact information for technical issues, you are setting some students (like me) up to fail. That is shameful.