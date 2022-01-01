About this Specialization

This specialization introduces blockchain, a revolutionary technology that enables peer-to-peer transfer of digital assets without any intermediaries, and is predicted to be just as impactful as the Internet. More specifically, it prepares learners to program on the Ethereum blockchain. The four courses provide learners with (i) an understanding and working knowledge of foundational blockchain concepts, (ii) a skill set for designing and implementing smart contracts, (iii) methods for developing decentralized applications on the blockchain, and (iv) information about the ongoing specific industry-wide blockchain frameworks. The specialization covers a range of essential topics, from the cryptographic underpinnings of blockchain technology to enabling decentralized applications on a private Ethereum blockchain platform. It is ideal for programmers and designers involved in developing and implementing blockchain applications, and anyone who is interested in understanding its potential.
Intermediate Level
Approximately 4 months to complete
Suggested pace of 4 hours/week
English
How the Specialization Works

There are 4 Courses in this Specialization

Course1

Course 1

Blockchain Basics

4.6
stars
6,593 ratings
1,636 reviews
Course2

Course 2

Smart Contracts

4.6
stars
2,014 ratings
385 reviews
Course3

Course 3

Decentralized Applications (Dapps)

4.5
stars
1,052 ratings
191 reviews
Course4

Course 4

Blockchain Platforms

4.6
stars
936 ratings
159 reviews

