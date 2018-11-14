Chevron Left
Back to Blockchain: Foundations and Use Cases

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Blockchain: Foundations and Use Cases by ConsenSys Academy

4.7
stars
747 ratings
232 reviews

About the Course

This course is the definitive introduction to blockchain for both the developer and non-developer audience. Beyond the technology, this course will introduce you to some of the philosophy behind decentralization and why there is so much excitement around it. During the first three modules, you'll be introduced to blockchain and the technology behind it. In module four, we'll go beyond bitcoin and delve deeper into a next-generation blockchain called Ethereum to introduce you to what modern blockchains can do. The use cases featured in the final module are drawn from among the businesses in ConsenSys' startup portfolio. We believe we're uniquely positioned to present you with a valuable behind-the-scenes look at the people and companies working in this space to help give you a better understanding of the business side of blockchain. Together, we'll examine businesses use cases, hear from industry leaders, and give you the opportunity to develop and analyze a use case yourself. With this course, not only will you be the one who is able to explain blockchain to your colleagues, you'll be well on your way to making educated business decisions with your new, foundational understanding of the technology....

Top reviews

MR

Feb 24, 2021

A truly enlightening and useful course. The course is so nicely designed and is practical in nature. The course presented by those who matter in blockchain technology really makes it one of its kind.

NY

Nov 13, 2018

Course is very good start to enter into blockchain ecosystem understanding all concepts and things that decentralization can bring into upcoming digital transformations in every sector.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 234 Reviews for Blockchain: Foundations and Use Cases

By Nagendra K Y

Nov 14, 2018

Course is very good start to enter into blockchain ecosystem understanding all concepts and things that decentralization can bring into upcoming digital transformations in every sector.

By Krishna C

Nov 12, 2018

This is excellent foundation course for beginners. Especially the real time examples given in the course are awesome. I liked the decision tree logic when to implement Blockchain.

By Ajay C

Mar 23, 2019

Covered so many things about Blockchain technology. Great course designed for anyone who wants to start understanding this amazing technology. Thank you Team Consensus!!!!

By Emily W

Jan 30, 2019

This course is more of a propaganda piece / sales pitch for consensys than it is a course about blockchain. It does not explain blockchain well and if full of uninformed and misleading information about accounting

By Ilker D

Sep 11, 2018

I understand that free courses should have some content to promote their own products which in this case it is their own portfolio companies but the balance of useful and marketing content was just not right. %20 of the course was useful but the rest was just about Consensys.

I really admire the company and their effort to run the industry forward but I recommend everyone just to take this course as a free one. Its certificate will not mean anything other than the Consensys itself since the content is mostly about them.

By Mandar W

Mar 19, 2019

This course gives a good start about the fundamentals of block chain and how it can be applied. The lectures are easily understandable and made as simple as it could be.

By STEVEN P

May 25, 2019

loved this class! Highly recommended for any aspiring developers or anyone who has an interest in blockchain!

By Norm W

Oct 15, 2018

90% self promotion, 10% substance.

By Shahriyar

Apr 22, 2019

This course was so amazing and wonderful that now i feel I can talk with everyone active in this field with 100% confidence. I can challenge them and show them how deeply i know blockchain and its technology. Thanks Coursera for this wonderful opportunity.

By Willem W

Jul 22, 2019

It has been a very engaging course, clear explanations, and great video presentations. Till now this has been the best blockchain course for me a beginner.

By Greg H

Jun 24, 2019

Exactly what I was looking for by way of foundational blockchain training. Highly recommended for the tech and non-tech literate.

By Santiago

Jun 23, 2019

Love it. Explained in a very digestible way with challenging questions to further cement the concepts

By Moin R

Feb 25, 2021

A truly enlightening and useful course. The course is so nicely designed and is practical in nature. The course presented by those who matter in blockchain technology really makes it one of its kind.

By Niels T

Feb 26, 2019

I completed this course to extend my existing knowledge on blockchain and use cases. I found it very interesting and also the end assignment let's you prove you can design and explain a use case. The peer review in the end is a PLUS because you receive feedback from others evaluating the use case.

By Shubham G

Apr 15, 2019

A highly engaging course that gives you a high-level view of Blockchain, how it functions and where it can be applied.

By Nelson M H

Jul 3, 2019

I really liked how the content is sorted, as result I understand how blockchain works.

Thanks you!

By Dr S S

Jun 29, 2019

Threw light into something that I am completely and totally naive about !!!

By ram b

May 9, 2019

Good for people trying to understand Blockchain Foundations

By Manish K

Apr 14, 2019

Very nice course,lots of things to learn

By Mubashar I

Jun 24, 2019

good for basic blockchain knowledge.

By Cesar R

Apr 20, 2019

great course for beginners.

By OVER A M G

Mar 9, 2019

excelente la didáctica

By Midathana S

May 1, 2019

Really good course

By AJAY K

Jul 11, 2019

nice

By Masooth A

Jun 23, 2019

nice

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder