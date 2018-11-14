MR
Feb 24, 2021
A truly enlightening and useful course. The course is so nicely designed and is practical in nature. The course presented by those who matter in blockchain technology really makes it one of its kind.
NY
Nov 13, 2018
Course is very good start to enter into blockchain ecosystem understanding all concepts and things that decentralization can bring into upcoming digital transformations in every sector.
By Nagendra K Y•
Nov 14, 2018
By Krishna C•
Nov 12, 2018
This is excellent foundation course for beginners. Especially the real time examples given in the course are awesome. I liked the decision tree logic when to implement Blockchain.
By Ajay C•
Mar 23, 2019
Covered so many things about Blockchain technology. Great course designed for anyone who wants to start understanding this amazing technology. Thank you Team Consensus!!!!
By Emily W•
Jan 30, 2019
This course is more of a propaganda piece / sales pitch for consensys than it is a course about blockchain. It does not explain blockchain well and if full of uninformed and misleading information about accounting
By Ilker D•
Sep 11, 2018
I understand that free courses should have some content to promote their own products which in this case it is their own portfolio companies but the balance of useful and marketing content was just not right. %20 of the course was useful but the rest was just about Consensys.
I really admire the company and their effort to run the industry forward but I recommend everyone just to take this course as a free one. Its certificate will not mean anything other than the Consensys itself since the content is mostly about them.
By Mandar W•
Mar 19, 2019
This course gives a good start about the fundamentals of block chain and how it can be applied. The lectures are easily understandable and made as simple as it could be.
By STEVEN P•
May 25, 2019
loved this class! Highly recommended for any aspiring developers or anyone who has an interest in blockchain!
By Norm W•
Oct 15, 2018
90% self promotion, 10% substance.
By Shahriyar•
Apr 22, 2019
This course was so amazing and wonderful that now i feel I can talk with everyone active in this field with 100% confidence. I can challenge them and show them how deeply i know blockchain and its technology. Thanks Coursera for this wonderful opportunity.
By Willem W•
Jul 22, 2019
It has been a very engaging course, clear explanations, and great video presentations. Till now this has been the best blockchain course for me a beginner.
By Greg H•
Jun 24, 2019
Exactly what I was looking for by way of foundational blockchain training. Highly recommended for the tech and non-tech literate.
By Santiago•
Jun 23, 2019
Love it. Explained in a very digestible way with challenging questions to further cement the concepts
By Moin R•
Feb 25, 2021
By Niels T•
Feb 26, 2019
I completed this course to extend my existing knowledge on blockchain and use cases. I found it very interesting and also the end assignment let's you prove you can design and explain a use case. The peer review in the end is a PLUS because you receive feedback from others evaluating the use case.
By Shubham G•
Apr 15, 2019
A highly engaging course that gives you a high-level view of Blockchain, how it functions and where it can be applied.
By Nelson M H•
Jul 3, 2019
I really liked how the content is sorted, as result I understand how blockchain works.
Thanks you!
By Dr S S•
Jun 29, 2019
Threw light into something that I am completely and totally naive about !!!
By ram b•
May 9, 2019
Good for people trying to understand Blockchain Foundations
By Manish K•
Apr 14, 2019
Very nice course,lots of things to learn
By Mubashar I•
Jun 24, 2019
good for basic blockchain knowledge.
By Cesar R•
Apr 20, 2019
great course for beginners.
By OVER A M G•
Mar 9, 2019
excelente la didáctica
By Midathana S•
May 1, 2019
Really good course
By AJAY K•
Jul 11, 2019
nice
By Masooth A•
Jun 23, 2019
nice