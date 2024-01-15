Blockchain Security - Foundational Concepts is where your grand adventure begins, at the crossroads of technology and creativity. This course is designed for aspiring blockchain enthusiasts, developers, security professionals, and decision makers.
This course is part of Security for Blockchain and DApps Specialization
Taught in English
January 2024
17 quizzes
There are 5 modules in this course
This module provides an introduction to blockchain security concepts, threats, and challenges. Students will learn foundational knowledge about blockchain architecture, vulnerabilities, and security goals.
This module covers cryptography techniques used in blockchain including hash functions and public key cryptography. Students will learn how these are used to secure blockchain transactions and build trust. A case study on the LISK blockchain will demonstrate real-world applications.
This module explains consensus mechanisms in blockchain, specifically proof of work and proof of stake models. Students will analyze the security implications of different consensus models and examine a case study of vulnerabilities in the Verge blockchain.
This module dives deeper into advanced blockchain security topics including new mechanisms, cryptography tools, and architectural security. Students will gain skills to evaluate and design secure blockchain implementations.
This module focuses on security for blockchain users and nodes. Students will learn how to secure user wallets, keys, and transactions. Methods to secure blockchain nodes and prevent exploits will also be covered along with a case study of an Ethereum RPC vulnerability.
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you enroll in the course, you get access to all of the courses in the Specialization, and you earn a certificate when you complete the work. Your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
If you subscribed, you get a 7-day free trial during which you can cancel at no penalty. After that, we don’t give refunds, but you can cancel your subscription at any time. See our full refund policy.