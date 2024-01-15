LearnQuest
Blockchain Security - Foundational Concepts
LearnQuest

Blockchain Security - Foundational Concepts

This course is part of Security for Blockchain and DApps Specialization

Taught in English

Howard Poston

Instructor: Howard Poston

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

13 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Recently updated!

January 2024

Assessments

17 quizzes

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

13 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

There are 5 modules in this course

This module provides an introduction to blockchain security concepts, threats, and challenges. Students will learn foundational knowledge about blockchain architecture, vulnerabilities, and security goals.

What's included

8 videos6 readings1 quiz1 discussion prompt1 plugin

This module covers cryptography techniques used in blockchain including hash functions and public key cryptography. Students will learn how these are used to secure blockchain transactions and build trust. A case study on the LISK blockchain will demonstrate real-world applications.

What's included

24 videos3 readings4 quizzes1 discussion prompt

This module explains consensus mechanisms in blockchain, specifically proof of work and proof of stake models. Students will analyze the security implications of different consensus models and examine a case study of vulnerabilities in the Verge blockchain.

What's included

21 videos2 readings4 quizzes1 discussion prompt1 plugin

This module dives deeper into advanced blockchain security topics including new mechanisms, cryptography tools, and architectural security. Students will gain skills to evaluate and design secure blockchain implementations.

What's included

9 videos3 readings3 quizzes1 discussion prompt

This module focuses on security for blockchain users and nodes. Students will learn how to secure user wallets, keys, and transactions. Methods to secure blockchain nodes and prevent exploits will also be covered along with a case study of an Ethereum RPC vulnerability.

What's included

21 videos2 readings5 quizzes1 discussion prompt1 plugin

Instructor

Howard Poston
LearnQuest
3 Courses248 learners

Offered by

LearnQuest

