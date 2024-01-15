LearnQuest
Blockchain Security - Intermediate Practices
LearnQuest

Blockchain Security - Intermediate Practices

This course is part of Security for Blockchain and DApps Specialization

Taught in English

Howard Poston

Instructor: Howard Poston

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Advanced level

Recommended experience

21 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

January 2024

Assessments

22 quizzes

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Advanced level

Recommended experience

21 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your subject-matter expertise

This course is part of the Security for Blockchain and DApps Specialization
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Specialization.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 5 modules in this course

Welcome to Blockchain Security Intermediate Practices! Unveil the keys to the digital fortress that is the blockchain network. This module acquaints you with the high art of defending the blockchain's foundational layers—because even the most avant-garde systems must stand on secure ground. Topics include network encryption, node security, and the intricacies of guarding against Sybil attacks.

What's included

8 videos5 readings1 quiz1 discussion prompt1 plugin

This module serves as an introduction to the security considerations that are unique to smart contracts in blockchain systems. It aims to equip learners with the principles of secure smart contract development, including best practices for auditing. Emphasis will be placed on balancing contract functionality with security requirements.

What's included

4 videos2 readings1 quiz1 discussion prompt

This module addresses the general vulnerabilities commonly encountered in programming practices and specifically targets their implications in the realm of blockchain. Topics covered will include arithmetic vulnerabilities, dependencies on external libraries, and issues arising from Right-to-Left Control, among others.

What's included

12 videos5 readings4 quizzes1 discussion prompt1 plugin

This module delves into the vulnerabilities that are specific to blockchain technologies. It discusses unique threat vectors such as access control vulnerabilities, denial-of-service attacks, frontrunning, and more. The module aims to equip learners with specialized knowledge to build secure, blockchain-specific architectures.

What's included

26 videos6 readings7 quizzes1 discussion prompt

The focus of this module is on vulnerabilities that are particular to Ethereum, one of the most widely used blockchain platforms. Topics will include, but are not limited to, vulnerabilities arising from block gas limits, forced sending of Ether, and unchecked return values. Special attention will be given to Ethereum's specific architecture and its associated security considerations.

What's included

29 videos7 readings9 quizzes1 discussion prompt1 plugin

Instructor

Howard Poston
LearnQuest
3 Courses248 learners

Offered by

LearnQuest

Recommended if you're interested in Software Development

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Software Development? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions