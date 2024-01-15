This course is intended for blockchain innovators, developers, security analysts, and business leaders seeking to build or enhance secure blockchain networks. With Blockchain Security Foundational Concepts, as its muse, the Blockchain Security Intermediate Practices course journeys through uncharted realms of blockchain exploration, thrilling, intricate, and alluring. Advanced security practices, cryptography, consensus models, and network security are woven together in a harmonious ballet, punctuated by real-world case studies. This course is more than an intellectual dance; it's a challenge and an awakening to the sublime world of blockchain security.
Blockchain Security - Intermediate Practices
January 2024
There are 5 modules in this course
Welcome to Blockchain Security Intermediate Practices! Unveil the keys to the digital fortress that is the blockchain network. This module acquaints you with the high art of defending the blockchain's foundational layers—because even the most avant-garde systems must stand on secure ground. Topics include network encryption, node security, and the intricacies of guarding against Sybil attacks.
8 videos5 readings1 quiz1 discussion prompt1 plugin
This module serves as an introduction to the security considerations that are unique to smart contracts in blockchain systems. It aims to equip learners with the principles of secure smart contract development, including best practices for auditing. Emphasis will be placed on balancing contract functionality with security requirements.
4 videos2 readings1 quiz1 discussion prompt
This module addresses the general vulnerabilities commonly encountered in programming practices and specifically targets their implications in the realm of blockchain. Topics covered will include arithmetic vulnerabilities, dependencies on external libraries, and issues arising from Right-to-Left Control, among others.
12 videos5 readings4 quizzes1 discussion prompt1 plugin
This module delves into the vulnerabilities that are specific to blockchain technologies. It discusses unique threat vectors such as access control vulnerabilities, denial-of-service attacks, frontrunning, and more. The module aims to equip learners with specialized knowledge to build secure, blockchain-specific architectures.
26 videos6 readings7 quizzes1 discussion prompt
The focus of this module is on vulnerabilities that are particular to Ethereum, one of the most widely used blockchain platforms. Topics will include, but are not limited to, vulnerabilities arising from block gas limits, forced sending of Ether, and unchecked return values. Special attention will be given to Ethereum's specific architecture and its associated security considerations.
29 videos7 readings9 quizzes1 discussion prompt1 plugin
