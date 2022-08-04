About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
2 hours to complete

Fundamentals of Blockchain Security

2 hours to complete
20 videos (Total 81 min)
Week
2
Week 2
2 hours to complete

Consensus Algorithm Security

2 hours to complete
20 videos (Total 87 min)
Week
3
Week 3
1 hour to complete

Blockchain in Action

1 hour to complete
18 videos (Total 70 min)
Week
4
Week 4
2 hours to complete

Smart Contract Security

2 hours to complete
21 videos (Total 102 min)

