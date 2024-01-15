This course is intended for blockchain developers, auditors, compliance officers, CTOs, and tech executives seeking to upskill in secure contract writing, blockchain compliance, blockchain security, and cryptographic principles. Prepare for a cryptographically secured journey into the world of blockchain! This course demystifies blockchain vulnerabilities, especially in the realm of Decentralized Finance (DeFi), and arms you with the essential know-how to develop secure smart contracts and solutions. From frontend nuances to governance control issues, from asymmetric cryptography to secure key management, the course leaves no stone unturned.
Blockchain Security Advanced Protection
There are 7 modules in this course
Welcome to Blockchain Security - Advanced Protection and Vulnerability Analysis. Steer your ship through the misty waters of Decentralized Finance (DeFi). This module prepares you to spot the icebergs of vulnerabilities lurking beneath, such as access control lapses and frontend weaknesses. Navigate governance complexities and learn how to keep your DeFi vessel afloat amidst the hazards of price manipulation.
19 videos5 readings5 quizzes1 discussion prompt1 plugin
Step into the realm of wizards—Smart Contract Developers—but be one that casts only secure spells! Learn about the dark arts of frontend vulnerabilities, how to draft smart contracts that withstand the most cunning of attacks, and ultimately how to wield the powerful staff of auditing. Governance isn't just for kings; you'll learn its importance in contracts, too.
9 videos2 readings3 quizzes1 discussion prompt
Harness the force of secure blockchain solutions to make your ledger impenetrable. Here, you'll learn to evaluate blockchain use-cases with a security-first mindset. Craft solutions that not only fulfill business needs but also stand robust against compliance issues and vulnerabilities.
11 videos2 readings3 quizzes1 discussion prompt
Enter the mathematical wonderland of asymmetric cryptography. This module will be your guide to understanding "mathematically hard" problems that make cryptography secure. Walk through the key gates that bridge public key cryptography with blockchain, unveiling how this mystic art can keep your assets safe.
9 videos2 readings3 quizzes1 discussion prompt1 plugin
The quest for the perfect key begins here. Learn how these magical sequences are generated, and how they fit into the larger puzzle of blockchain wallets. Understand best practices for key creation, ensuring your treasure chest is always locked tight.
4 videos1 reading2 quizzes1 discussion prompt
From the frosts of 'Cold' wallets to the volcanic landscapes of 'Hot' wallets, journey through the varied terrains of key storage options. Learn about mnemonic seed phrases as the arcane scriptures of recovery and delve into key management practices that would make even a guildmaster nod in approval.
8 videos1 reading2 quizzes1 discussion prompt
The grand finale, where you face the dragons of poor private key security. This module unveils the catastrophic consequences of lax key security and teaches you the art of securing your dragon eggs—your private keys. Recognize how even the mightiest of chains are only as strong as their weakest link.
8 videos2 readings3 quizzes1 discussion prompt1 plugin
