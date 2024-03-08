EDUCBA
Security and Auditing in Ethereum
EDUCBA

Security and Auditing in Ethereum

This course is part of Building DApps In Ethereum Blockchain Specialization

Taught in English

EDUCBA

Instructor: EDUCBA

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

8 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Understand and utilize Ethereum security tools and auditing services to enhance smart contract security effectively.

  • Learn effective input validation and error handling strategies to enhance security and reliability in smart contracts.

  • Identify effective penetration testing and code reviews to identify vulnerabilities and enhance security in Ethereum DApps.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

March 2024

Assessments

16 assignments

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

8 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your subject-matter expertise

This course is part of the Building DApps In Ethereum Blockchain Specialization
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Specialization.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 4 modules in this course

This module delves into the crucial aspects of ensuring security in Ethereum smart contracts and decentralized applications (DApps). Participants learn to identify and address common security risks prevalent in Ethereum smart contracts and transactions, equipping them with effective mitigation strategies. Through exploring secure coding practices tailored for DApps development, learners understand how to implement robust security measures to safeguard against vulnerabilities effectively. Additionally, participants gain insight into Ethereum security tools and auditing services, enabling them to leverage these resources effectively to enhance smart contract security and mitigate potential risks comprehensively.

What's included

13 videos8 readings4 assignments

This module provides an in-depth exploration of secure contract design patterns, enabling participants to enhance access control, authorization, and state transitions within smart contracts effectively. Learners delve into various input validation and error handling strategies, understanding their significance in bolstering security and reliability in smart contracts. Moreover, the module delves into the secure management of financial transactions and assets, emphasizing the implementation of robust payment systems, rigorous auditing, and testing protocols. By the module's conclusion, participants gain comprehensive knowledge and skills to develop secure and resilient smart contracts that mitigate potential risks and ensure the integrity of financial operations within blockchain networks.

What's included

9 videos7 readings4 assignments

This module offers comprehensive insights into auditing techniques tailored for decentralized applications (DApps), encompassing both automated scanning and manual practices. Participants gain proficiency in conducting thorough audits to ensure the robustness of security measures within Ethereum DApps effectively. Additionally, learners explore the significance of penetration testing and code reviews in identifying vulnerabilities and enhancing security within Ethereum DApps. The module further delves into unit testing methodologies and the utilization of automated security tools to fortify reliability and security in Ethereum DApps development, empowering participants to develop resilient and secure decentralized applications effectively.

What's included

9 videos1 reading4 assignments

This module focuses on instilling security-first development principles and secure coding guidelines to foster the development of robust and secure decentralized applications (DApps). Participants delve into effective monitoring techniques and incident response plans, equipping them with the skills to enhance security and responsiveness in DApps effectively. Additionally, learners explore strategies for upgrading and patching DApps, emphasizing secure smart contract upgrades and thorough testing protocols. By the module's conclusion, participants possess a comprehensive understanding and practical knowledge to develop, monitor, and maintain secure DApps that mitigate risks and adapt to evolving security challenges proficiently.

What's included

9 videos1 reading4 assignments

Instructor

EDUCBA
EDUCBA
34 Courses10,809 learners

Offered by

EDUCBA

Recommended if you're interested in Cloud Computing

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Cloud Computing? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions